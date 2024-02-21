Golden State of Mind reacts: Will the Warriors trade Andrew Wiggins this summer?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Golden State Warriors still have 29 games before the regular season ends, and hopefully a whole bunch of playoff games, too. Those games will be crucial towards informing GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. about the state of the team, and what needs to be done over the offseason to maximize Steph Curry’s championship window while it still exists.

The Warriors could look to make a trade to reallocate their talent. They could also look to shed some salary from their massive payroll.

Or they could do both by trading Andrew Wiggins. There was a lot of chatter leading up to the February 8 trade deadline that the Dubs would ship Wiggins, an All-Star starter in 2022 who has been having a brutal season. But then the veteran — who turns 29 on Friday — started playing better, and the team started to click. The Dubs ultimately sat on their hands at the deadline, opting only to trade Cory Joseph for a second-round pick and some fiscal savings.

But will they revisit a Wiggins trade down the road? With the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski — not to mention the exciting potential and smooth play of Moses Moody and Lester Quiñones — the Warriors might be happy to get off of Wiggins’ contract. He’s owed $26.3 million next season, $28.2 million the next year, and $30.2 million in 2026-27.

It’s hard to feel confident in what direction the Dubs will take without knowing how the rest of the season plays out. If they stay around .500 and get knocked out of the play-in tournament, expect bigger changes than if they continue their recent hot play and make another run to the NBA Finals.

So what’ll it be, Dub Nation? Does Wiggins get traded this summer?