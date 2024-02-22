How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers

The Golden State Warriors begin the second half of their season with Thursday’s primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State found a rhythm prior to the All-Star Break by winning eight of their last 10 games — their most recent being a 140-137 road victory against the Utah Jazz. The big story-line stemming from that game was the latest change to the team’s starting lineup. For the first time in his career, Klay Thompson came off the bench in favor of rookie Brandin Podziemski. The move proved to be successful as Thompson scored a team-high 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the field while still playing 28 minutes. After the game, Thompson explained how he embraced his new role leading the second unit.

"You can do two things, you can pout, or you can go out there and respond."



Klay reveals how he shifted his mindset in coming off the bench after a talk with Kerr pic.twitter.com/jC9XALO57c — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 16, 2024

On Wednesday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he likes the idea of Thompson continuing to come off the bench. This is largely due to the emergence of Podziemski, whose high basketball IQ and endless energy has already made him one of the most impactful players on the team. The rookie ranks third on the Warriors with 5.8 rebounds per game while also leading the entire NBA with 27 charges taken.

It sounds like Klay Thompson will be coming off of the bench for the foreseeable future. Steve Kerr mentions he's excited about a CP3/Klay bench tandem: pic.twitter.com/cbmHbf6IRq — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) February 22, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

A big factor in tonight’s matchup against the Lakers will be the absence of superstar LeBron James. Despite resting during the All-Star Break, James will miss his second consecutive regular season game as he continues to recover from a left ankle injury.

LeBron James (left ankle) is out vs. Golden State, per the Lakers.



Here’s the rest of the injury report: pic.twitter.com/cTxbNjVjGu — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 22, 2024

James’ absence would be unfortunate from a fan entertainment perspective as the last time these two teams met resulted in a 145-144 double overtime thriller. The two generational players put on a show as Steph Curry scored 46 points in the loss against James who recorded a massive 36-point, 20-rebound, and 12-assist triple-double.

LEAKED Audio Of LeBron James Showing Love To Steph Curry After The Game :



Curry: “How does it keep getting better?”



LeBron: “I don’t understand… How the f*ck do we keep doing this?”



Right after the conversation, Curry screams “goddamnit” and rips his jersey. pic.twitter.com/bPEJhxJE1z — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) January 28, 2024

Having said that, Golden State trails the Lakers by 1.5 games for the ninth seed in the Western Conference standings. Beginning their three-game homestand against an undermanned Los Angeles team could be just what the team needs to get on a streak and make their way up the standings.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Taurean Prince, Anthony Davis

How to watch Regular Season Game #54

Who: Golden State Warriors (27 - 26) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (30 - 26)

When: Thursday, February 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)