The second half of the 2023 NBA season gets underway tonight, and the Golden State Warriors are kicking it off in fashion, by welcoming the Los Angeles Lakers to town in a game nationally televised on TNT. The last time the Dubs and Lakers played, it was one of the best games in the NBA this year. Hopefully tonight’s action is also thrilling, but ends with a better result.

Despite having a week off, there are plenty of players dealing with ailments going into this game. Here’s the complete injury report.

Warriors

Out — Chris Paul (left hand fracture)

I was hopeful that CP3 would be able to return for tonight’s game but sadly not. He’s very close to a return though, and has resumed five-on-five play. I’d expect him to return either on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, or on Tuesday when the Dubs kick off their road trip by visiting the Washington Wizards.

Questionable — Gary Payton II (illness)

The Warriors just can’t seem to shake the illness bug! Still, much nicer seeing Payton on the injury report with illness than with injury.

Lakers

Out — LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy)

The Lakers announced on Wednesday that James would miss Thursday’s game. It’s obviously a big break for the Warriors, though a loss for fans. It’s always a blast seeing James and Steph Curry face off.

Out — Christian Wood (left knee effusion)

The Dubs often struggle with athletic bigs, so Wood being out is a gift to Golden State. Wood has been averaging 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.4 minutes off the bench in his first year with the Lakers, his eighth NBA team.

Out — Jarred Vanderbilt (right mid-foot sprain)

There’s a lot of athleticism missing from the Lakers lineup with this injury report!

Out — Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery)

The Lakers made a big move this offseason in signing Vincent away from the Miami Heat, but he’s unfortunately only been able to play for five games.

Questionable — Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain)

Reddish is still trying to find his place in the league after being drafted with the 10th overall pick in 2019. He’s on his fourth NBA team, but has had a big role on the Lakers .... when he’s been healthy. This is the 22nd game this year that he’ll miss.

Questionable — Max Christie (right ankle sprain)

Christie, a second-round pick in 2022, has carved out a nice role for himself in his second NBA season, but hasn’t played in two weeks.

Probable — Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasm)

Well, none of that sounds fun! I’d expect Davis to play, though the Warriors will obviously get quite a gift if he doesn’t.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation!