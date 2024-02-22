 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Warriors take on LeBron-less Lakers in Chase Center

Golden State needs a big win here to gather momentum in and climb the standings.

By Daniel Hardee
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

If there was ever a February game that could feel like a playoff game, you’d be hardpressed to find something more important than tonight’s contest between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.

While both teams records are scuffling this season, knife-fighting it out towards the bottom of the pack in the Western Conference, they still have the miracle of the play-in tournament in their sights. The Dubs currently hold the 10th spot in the West (and the final play-in spot) with a record of 27-26. Their divisional and California rival Lakers are 30-26, one spot ahead of them in the standings by 1.5 games.

This game could go a long way towards determining who gets what seeding at the bottom of the West, and both teams have the star power and championship pedigree to pull off an upset over a higher seed that would shock the world. Let’s begin!

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

February 22nd, 2024 | 7:00 PM PT

Watch: TNT

Listen: 95.7 The Game

There’s something about these two teams and epic battles that go hand in hand. First they had that six-game bloodbath in the second round of last year’s Western Conference playoffs where the Lakers prevailed by bullying and out executing the gassed defending champs.

And it was just a month ago that these two teams went down to the wire in an overtime barnburner in Chase Center that came down to Stephen Curry and LeBron James trading big shots in the final seconds. The Dubs fell short 145-144 in that instant gutpunch classic. It was the fourth straight regular season with the Lake Show pulled off on Golden State, and it felt ominously painful for Dub Nation.

But with King James out for this contest with his ankle injury, there’s no time like the present for the Dubs to capitalize and get a big W over a team that’s oh-so-close to them in the standings. A loss here would be another painful misstep in a series riddled with them.

Let’s go Dubs!

