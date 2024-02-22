Preview: Warriors take on LeBron-less Lakers in Chase Center

If there was ever a February game that could feel like a playoff game, you’d be hardpressed to find something more important than tonight’s contest between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.

While both teams records are scuffling this season, knife-fighting it out towards the bottom of the pack in the Western Conference, they still have the miracle of the play-in tournament in their sights. The Dubs currently hold the 10th spot in the West (and the final play-in spot) with a record of 27-26. Their divisional and California rival Lakers are 30-26, one spot ahead of them in the standings by 1.5 games.

This game could go a long way towards determining who gets what seeding at the bottom of the West, and both teams have the star power and championship pedigree to pull off an upset over a higher seed that would shock the world. Let’s begin!

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

February 22nd, 2024 | 7:00 PM PT

Watch: TNT

Listen: 95.7 The Game

"The Warriors goal is to move from 10th to sixth. It's going to be harder than last year. Not impossible, but 48-49 wins is probably what it's going to take."



- @MontePooleNBCS on @SteinyGuru957. — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 21, 2024

LeBron James out tomorrow for the first of three Lakers-Warriors games in the final couple months. They’re currently separated by 1.5 games in the standings. https://t.co/AXWDMWQVCD — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 22, 2024

There’s something about these two teams and epic battles that go hand in hand. First they had that six-game bloodbath in the second round of last year’s Western Conference playoffs where the Lakers prevailed by bullying and out executing the gassed defending champs.

And it was just a month ago that these two teams went down to the wire in an overtime barnburner in Chase Center that came down to Stephen Curry and LeBron James trading big shots in the final seconds. The Dubs fell short 145-144 in that instant gutpunch classic. It was the fourth straight regular season with the Lake Show pulled off on Golden State, and it felt ominously painful for Dub Nation.

The Warriors have already had, what, 7 heartbreaking losses that would rival any team’s worst loss in any season, and they’ve played 43 games. I’m exhausted. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) January 28, 2024

But with King James out for this contest with his ankle injury, there’s no time like the present for the Dubs to capitalize and get a big W over a team that’s oh-so-close to them in the standings. A loss here would be another painful misstep in a series riddled with them.

Let’s go Dubs!