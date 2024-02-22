The Golden State Warriors entered the second half of the season in a funny place. On the one hand, they had been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last month, having won eight of their last 10 games. On the other hand, they’d been squandering fourth-quarter leads with alarming regularity. Depending on your point of view, they were either turning a corner, or just finding new ways to display their fatal flaws.

In the first game out of the break, they were granted an exciting opponent: the Los Angeles Lakers, who sit directly ahead of the Dubs in the standings. But they were also dealt some good fortune, when LeBron James was ruled out of the contest.

Golden State started the night looking like they were on a mission: their first three baskets were all threes (two by Steph Curry and one by Draymond Green), and after Curry had a spectacular highlight-reel no-look behind-the-back pass to Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors found themselves up 11-4. But the Lakers weren’t going anywhere, with Anthony Davis quick to remind everyone that Los Angeles is not a one-star team.

It was a beautiful return to basketball after the week off, as the action was fast and fun. That came to a screeching halt halfway through, when the teams turned to their benches. Suddenly it became sloppy and slow, with the Dubs at one point missing seven straight shots. But thanks to the 16 points that Curry had banked in the quarter, they led 31-28 after the first frame.

The second quarter started with a whole bunch of sloppiness, as the Dubs were once again plagued by turnovers — as they have been for most of the season. But a surprising source kept them in it: rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, who played brilliantly at both ends of the court, and needed less than five minutes of action to drop in 13 points and force Lakers coach Darvin Ham to call a timeout and try to figure out what the heck was going on.

That jump-started the Dubs. Suddenly the ball was moving quickly, crisply, and beautifully, with Curry taking over with both his passing and shooting. A run by the Dubs was punctuated by a frantic sequence to end the half, with an acrobatic tip-in layup by Wiggins giving Golden State a 67-56 lead as they went to the lockers.

The teams traded buckets to start the third quarter, but then the Dubs started to push. The turnovers were in the rearview mirror, and Golden State was running, running, running, and leaving the Lakers behind. With about five minutes remaining, Golden State had pushed the lead to 17 points. But the Lakers came storming back and turned it into a single-digit game. Thankfully, the Dubs immediately responded as the bench unit found their rhythm. Once again it was a frantic, buzzer-beating sequence to end the quarter, this time with Jonathan Kuminga getting blocked on a layup, getting his own rebound, and making a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer.

The lead was 98-82 going into the fourth quarter, and if you’ve been following the Warriors this year, that 16-point margin was more scary than encouraging. And your heart probably sank when the final frame began with the Lakers sandwiching threes around a Warriors turnover — their first of the half.

But there would be no collapse this time. Wiggins answered with seven consecutive points to make the lead comfortable, and the Dubs were off again. Moses Moody played with urgency and aggression, seemingly creating dunks and rebounds out of thin air. Jackson-Davis continued to thrive, as he built incredible chemistry with Klay Thompson, who couldn’t make a bucket to save his soul but had a fantastic day passing the ball and defending.

You kept waiting for the Warriors to cough up the lead, and they kept not obliging. With plenty of time left, the Lakers — who, like the Warriors, were on the front end of a back-to-back — had seen enough. Ham pulled his starters, Steve Kerr followed a minute later, and the Dubs reserves put things on autopilot as they cruised to a 128-110 win.

Golden State has now won nine of their last 11 games, and continue to make their record (28-26) look more and more respectable. Curry led the pace with 32 points and eight assists, while Wiggins dropped in 20 and Jackson-Davis 17. Golden State had 32 assists to just nine turnovers, and out-rebounded the larger Lakers 48-41.

They won’t get much time to celebrate though, as they’re back in action at 7:00 p.m. on Friday to host the Charlotte Hornets. Let’s hope they keep the good times rolling.