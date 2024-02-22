Player grades: Warriors vs. Lakers

Well, that was a nice way to start the second half of the season. There would be no fourth-quarter collapse this time, as the Golden State Warriors rolled through the Los Angeles Lakers 128-110 on Thursday night on TNT, pushing their streak to nine wins in the last 11 games. Sure, they were playing a Lakers team without LeBron James (though the Dubs were without Chris Paul and Gary Payton II), but it was an excellent win nonetheless.

So let’s grade the players who returned from the break with a vengeance. As always, grades are based on my expectations of each player, with a “B” grade representing the average performance for that player.

Note: True-shooting percentage (TS) is a scoring efficiency metric that accounts for threes and free throws. Entering Thursday’s games, league-average TS was 58.3%.

Draymond Green

21 minutes, 8 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 3-for-5 shooting, 2-for-2 threes, 80.0% TS, +19

Draymond had an excellent game and played well under half of the minutes, preserving his freshness for Friday’s second half of the back-to-back, when the Dubs host the Charlotte Hornets. What’s not to love about that?

Anthony Davis had a great game, but don’t let that distract you from how good of defense Green plays against significantly larger players. And his amazing shooting season continues: after sinking another pair of triples, Green continues to have career-highs in three-point percentage, effective field-goal percentage, and true-shooting percentage.

Grade: A

Jonathan Kuminga

24 minutes, 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 fouls, 5-for-13 shooting, 1-for-3 threes, 1-for-2 free throws, 46.6% TS, +25

It wasn’t a very efficient game for Kuminga, but I really love how much the Warriors are starting to focus on using his athleticism and isolation ability.

Clear the runway for JK



@NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/1y71UhhTnY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 23, 2024

One play in particular stood out: at the end of the first quarter, the Warriors were inbounding from the Lakers side of the court with about five seconds remaining. Rather than give the ball to Curry, the Warriors gave the ball to Kuminga, 60 feet from the hoop, and unleashed him downfield like Deebo Samuel in the open. It forced Davis into a foul, and earned JK a pair of free throws.

This was a good defensive game for Kuminga.

Grade: B

Post-game bonus: Tied for the best plus/minus on the team.

Andrew Wiggins

28 minutes, 20 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 8-for-14 shooting, 2-for-5 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 67.2% TS, +12

From an emotional standpoint, Wiggins is the player of the game. We’ve all geared ourselves up for what has felt like inevitable fourth-quarter disappointment. So when the Dubs started the fourth quarter up 16 points, then immediately ceded a three, turned the ball over, and gave up three more points to make it a 10-point game, our collective heart sank.

Wiggins responded with a 7-0 run all by himself, and the game was never remotely close again. And for that we thank him. And we thank him for ending the first half in style.

We also thank him for blocking the heck out of Davis, which was incredible. Just a fantastic all-around game for Wiggs.

Grade: A

Steph Curry

32 minutes, 32 points, 1 rebound, 8 assists, 3 steals, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 12-for-24 shooting, 6-for-13 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 64.3% TS, +25

What a game by the Chef! He had an electric first quarter with 16 points, and seemed ready to drain a dagger three anytime the team needed him. He had one of his best passing games of the year, as his playmaking was not only full of All-Star caliber highlights, but was also mechanical in the way it picked apart the Lakers’ defense.

Eyes in the back of his head.@StateFarm || Assist of the Game pic.twitter.com/7mcTP2jVVX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 23, 2024

And beautiful defense! A master class all around.

Stephen highlights?

STEPHEN HIGHLIGHTS ️ pic.twitter.com/vZtieFDYPK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 23, 2024

Grade: A+

Post-game bonus: Led the team in points and assists, tied for the highest plus/minus on the team.

Brandin Podziemski

28 minutes, 10 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 1 foul, 3-for-12 shooting, 2-for-6 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 38.8% TS, +6

A very tough shooting game for Podziemski, but every other part of his game was a delight. Davis was the only player on either team to grab more boards than young Podz, and his assist numbers do not accurately depict how good his playmaking was.

It’s hard to positively impact the game as a guard when you have poor shooting numbers, but Podziemski does it about as well as you can. Still, it’s hard to give too good of a grade to such a poor shooting night.

Grade: B-

Post-game bonus: Led the team in rebounds.

Dario Šarić

15 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 2-for-6 shooting, 0-for-3 threes, 33.3% TS, -7

A solid enough box score for Šarić, made even more solid when you remember that his lone turnover was the result of leaping to save a bad pass from going out of bounds, and blindly throwing it back onto the court where it changed possessions.

We also haven’t seen Dario play this many minutes in a while. Not the best outing since his shot wasn’t falling, but he can grab rebounds and dish dimes in a hurry, can’t he?

Grade: B

Post-game bonus: Worst plus/minus on the team.

Kevon Looney

8 minutes, 2 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 1-for-1 shooting, 100.0% TS, +1

I don’t have any problem with Looney only playing eight minutes in this game. But he was really good for those eight minutes!

Grade: B+

Trayce Jackson-Davis

15 minutes, 17 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 2 fouls, 8-for-10 shooting, 1-for-1 free throws, 81.4% TS, -4

Oh my goodness what a game from TJD. Right as the bench unit was starting to sink in the second quarter, Jackson-Davis went ballistic, scoring 13 points in the blink of an eye. He added four more in the second half, and they were all at critical moments ... as were his blocks.

He has such tremendous body control, and absolutely brilliant timing on both offense and defense. And best of all, just like Kuminga, TJD is starting to develop a whole bunch of chemistry with the team’s passers ... especially Klay Thompson.

Grade: A+ for performance, and also for HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Gui Santos

4 minutes, 3 points, 1-for-1 shooting, 1-for-1 threes, 150.0% TS, +3

Just a little bit of garbage time for Gui, but I sure do love seeing him out there on the court.

Gui Santos with a triple



@NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/fmEN5KXxNV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 23, 2024

Grade: Incomplete

Klay Thompson

28 minutes, 3 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 2 fouls, 1-for-9 shooting, 1-for-4 threes, 16.7% TS, +2

I’m not willing to say it was a good Klay game, per se, but it was a very encouraging one. Unlike in his first foray to bench life a week ago, Thompson did not have the hot hand in this game. But he still played really well.

Most noticeable was probably just the fact that he didn’t force shots. The bulk of his looks were good, and he only chucked nine attempts despite playing heavy minutes. The Warriors will always live with missed shots if the selection is good.

His playmaking was exceptionally impressive, I thought. He’s developing such a rapport with Jackson-Davis, and they’re a lot of fun to watch in the second unit; imagine when Paul returns!

11 lined it up.

32 knocked it down.



@NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/oCiHLgF6yk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 23, 2024

It was also a really good defensive game for Thompson, including a few times where he got switched onto Davis and more than held his own.

Honestly, a game the Warriors will be happy with. But as with Podziemski, it’s hard to give a good grade to a guard who shoots poorly.

Grade: B-

Jerome Robinson

4 minutes, 6 points, 1 foul, 2-for-2 shooting, 1-for-1 threes, 1-for-2 free throws, 104.2% TS, +3

Just garbage time for Robinson, but he sure made the most of his birthday minutes!

Birthday bucket for Jerome Robinson



@NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/3s9oWvtkkJ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 23, 2024

Grade: A+ because HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

Moses Moody

20 minutes, 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 fouls, 2-for-6 shooting, 0-for-2 threes, 33.3% TS, +5

Minutes have been hard for Moody to come by, so it was nice to see him come in with the first batch of subs, and play a whole lot of minutes. It will be hard to find time for him when Paul and Payton return, but that’s a problem for another day (admittedly a day that is not very far away).

Moody sure impressed in this game, though. He played with so much urgency on both ends of the court. His buckets were the result of willing his way to the rim, and his rebounds were pure effort.

It was a level of energy, toughness, and urgency that the team really needs.

Grade: B+

Lester Quiñones

14 minutes, 7 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 4 fouls, 2-for-5 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, 3-for-3 free throws, 55.4% TS, 0 plus/minus

Awesome to see Quiñones on the court for the first time since signing a standard NBA contract. What an amazing accomplishment that he’ll remember for the rest of his life. And so well earned!

He showed some good and some bad in this one. He definitely can be an instant burst of scoring, passing, and defense, though he’s still fairly raw.

Grade: B-

Thursday’s inactives: Usman Garuba, Chris Paul, Gary Payton II, Pat Spencer