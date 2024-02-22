How targeting Anthony Davis gave the Warriors’ offense juice against the Lakers

This might sound like a crazy statement — but the Golden State Warriors’ offense was infused with a healthy dose of juice against the Los Angeles Lakers because they targeted one of the best defenders in the world.

That sounds paradoxical on paper. The best defenders in the NBA don’t get targeted — offenses do quite the opposite, which is to make sure that they don’t get involved in actions as much as possible. You go away from opponents who make it their life’s mission to make scoring a living hell.

But the Warriors went away from convention on several possessions against the Lakers and attacked Anthony Davis with actions — both scripted and freelance — that took advantage of one key aspect of defense: coverages. They targeted Davis not because they suddenly concluded that Davis lost all his mojo as a defender (which isn’t happening any time soon); they targeted Davis because of the coverage the Lakers decided for him to play.

Warriors fans may remember that targeting Davis — particularly in screening actions — was a huge point of emphasis in their second-round playoff series against the Lakers last season. It served a three-fold purpose: 1) it punished the Lakers’ decision to play Davis in drop coverage against Steph Curry; 2) it took advantage of Jarred Vanderbilt’s (Curry’s primary defender) one glaring weakness as a defender, which was difficulty in screen navigation; 3) it drew Davis away from his rim-protecting comfort zone in the paint.

Via this article I wrote of the Warriors’ Game 5 win against the Lakers:

It was paramount that the Warriors consistently find ways to draw Davis away from the rim to open up the paint and take away what he does best: deter and discourage paint touches and up-close shots. The simplest way to accomplish that was to find ways to involve Davis as a defender in screen-and-roll action against Stephen Curry, whose nature as the greatest shooter of all time commands unique defensive attention. To play conservative coverages against Curry is akin to asking to be punched in the face — as the Boston Celtics can attest to during last season’s NBA Finals. Playing conservative coverages with personnel that struggle to navigate ballscreens adds further complications; Jarred Vanderbilt was one such example in Game 2, where a heavy diet of Curry pick-and-roll forced Vanderbilt to constantly navigate — something that is known to be not in his wheelhouse.

Vanderbilt wasn’t available for this matchup (nor was LeBron James for that matter). But the strategy didn’t change for the Warriors, especially once they saw Davis going back to the same base drop coverage the Lakers have always preferred him to be in. The Warriors went back to targeting him on on-ball actions via ballscreens and on off-ball screening actions such as wide pindowns.

Without Vanderbilt, the Lakers opted to have Austin Reaves, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Max Christie trade reps as Curry’s primary defender. On this possession, Reaves tries to navigate a Draymond Green drag screen (a screen set by someone trailing behind the ballhandler) for Curry. As expected, Davis opts to play drop coverage, albeit a “high” drop that isn’t quite located deep in the paint but not high enough to be considered a screen-level step-up (the kind that Al Horford played against Curry in the 2022 NBA Finals):

The inherent risk in playing drop coverage is that the on-ball defender may not be able to stay in front of Curry to take away his space. Failure to navigate screens is often a death sentence against the greatest shooter of all time — what makes it a double whammy is that Curry’s screening partner happens to be one of the best screeners in the league.

When Green catches Reaves on the screen, Davis has to step up to take away Curry’s pull-up. Curry counters with a step-back to left, which creates the space he needs for the three — enough so that Davis won’t be in reach to block the jumper.

Another drag-screen by Green — this time with a side emptied — tests the Lakers’ willingness to keep Davis in drop and have Reaves navigating screens:

If one screen wasn’t enough, Green adds insult to injury by quickly flipping the angle of the screen, which sends Reaves sprawling on the ground. Again, Davis has to quickly scramble to close Curry’s space — but the quick change of the screen angle causes him to have to change direction after initially positioning himself to deny the middle lane.

Caught in a compromising situation, Davis can’t stop Curry from pulling up and drilling another three.

The “high” drop that Davis was playing against Curry had its logic. It kept things strictly a two-on-two endeavor and lowered the risk of the rest of the defense having to rotate and scramble. The Lakers will take having to navigate a screen for Curry and keeping Davis in position to contain drives and use his length to quickly discourage pull-up attempts.

The problem: Curry’s range makes it difficult for any sort of drop coverage — deep, high, etc. — to be effective:

With another pull-up three against drop coverage, the Lakers shy away from it and have Davis step up higher against Curry ballscreens. This is where the intrigue of watching teams respond to each other with counter after counter comes into play.

On this Kevon Looney drag screen for Curry, Davis opts to step up higher, close to the level of the screen. It does take away Curry’s pull-up space — but it creates another avenue of attack:

The aggressive coverage on Curry opens the roll option. While Jaxson Hayes does rotate on time as the low man, Looney uses his usual repertoire of pump fakes and repositions to get the bucket over Hayes.

Emptying a corner and eliminating help from the side where a “tagger” usually helps on the roll — combined with the vaunted Curry-Green pick-and-roll against an aggressive coverage — accomplishes its task of getting the ball out of Curry’s hands. But in contrast to drop coverage where a defense is kept from having to be put in rotation, this has the effect of the Lakers’ backline defense having to send weak-side help against the short roll.

Sending help from the weak side produces a cascading effect: other backline players have to rotate to take away the next open option in order to help the helper — which makes them vulnerable to swing-swing possessions such as this:

Even off-ball screening actions for Curry put Davis in a tough position. In transition, Davis is forced to match up against Wiggins, with Curry in the corner nearby. Green crosses the half-court mark and receives the ball. Seeing that Davis is on Wiggins and is dropping back, Green directs Wiggins to set a pindown for Curry, who runs off the Wiggins screen for another three:

Klay Thompson — who defenses still consider a threat coming off pindowns and staggered screens, despite what the numbers say — tallied five assists against the Lakers. All of them were to Trayce Jackson-Davis, who finished with 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field.

Being relegated to the bench has had the effect of Thompson developing a burgeoning partnership with Jackson-Davis, who was told by the veteran before the game to keep finding Thompson on pindowns:

TJD says Klay came to him before the game and told him to find him on pindowns.



“I’m either going to get an open shot or get you an open dunk.”



Trayce finished with 17 and 5 in 14 minutes. Many of those buckets were dishes from Klay. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) February 23, 2024

One of those pindown possessions came against Davis, who was guarding Jackson-Davis and found himself having to defend a screen for Thompson:

Again, the intrigue of watching teams throw after counter is one of the joys of watching basketball — and the Lakers threw another one after half time to take Davis away from having to defend screening actions for Curry: putting Davis on Jonathan Kuminga to act as a roamer.

The Warriors’ counter to the counter? Unleashing their patented inverted ballscreen for Kuminga, with Curry setting the screen on Davis:

Another thing Warriors may or may not remember from that second-round series: The Lakers opting to have Davis switch against Curry to counter their counter. While Curry can score against Davis in isolation, Davis has gotten him on a couple of occasions while switching out in isolation — a couple of which came during that playoff series.

That is a testament to Davis’ caliber as a defender. The ability to play multiple coverages is what the Lakers will count on him for, and something they’ll definitely pull out if and when a play-in game materializes between these two teams.

But on this occasion, the Lakers opted to stay conservative with Davis and paid for it. They then decided to bring out the aggressive coverages and also paid for it. Whether that will remain the same in the postseason remains to be seen.

I’m counting on the answer to be no — which means the Warriors will have to come up with novel counters.