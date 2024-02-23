Warriors News:

"I've never been a foul baiter."



Steph explains why he doesn't obsess over not getting foul calls pic.twitter.com/QocCG3rzjB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 23, 2024

The reason it’s so detrimental is that the Warriors haven’t found a reliable Plan B. They need one. One secondary option could be the emergence of a counter offense, or the deft employment of the best one for the moment. The struggles of Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson have hampered the Warriors’ ability to capitalize on the attention Curry earns. Defenses practically beg for someone other than Curry to beat them. But Thompson and Wiggins are in better places now, offensively. Most important, and perhaps most tantalizing, is Jonathan Kuminga emerging as an option. His attacking style, his ability to get to the rim and draw fouls, is a true counter to Curry’s shooting — especially since the Warriors’ worst quarter for 3-point shooting is the fourth (35.3 percent).

There are still issues, to be sure. He has cut down on the travels this season but they remain, and he’ll lose his handle from time to time or have a rough gather affect his finish. The development in this department cannot be ignored. He went from simple 2-3 dribble drives and constant, predictable spin moves to move combinations, maintaining balance with good footwork, and manipulating defenders with his dribble. By and large, Kuminga will be able to physically overwhelm defenders with his athletic tools. There will be situations where more advanced dribbling is called for to create advantages, and he is beginning to seize those opportunities.

Crawford knows a thing or two about having success off the bench. Crawford joined ‘The Draymond Green Show’ and spoke about the adjustment Thompson will have to make. “I actually reached out to Klay before he came off the bench because we talked about it on TV,” Crawford said. “Everybody is trying to bury Klay. I’m like, he’s still averaging 17 points. I said, ‘The fight is with himself because he’s been so legendary for so long. Klay’s battle is that, and obviously the injuries and everything. With him, I’d tell him to embrace it. I can give him a whole other wind. We don’t see legendary players like that who have had four-time champions and averaging 17 points be like, ‘I’m gonna come off the bench.’”

Steve Kerr said Chris Paul will probably return on the Warriors’ upcoming four-game road trip. Here is Kerr on the “numbers crunch” in the Warriors’ rotation/closing lineup when Paul returns. pic.twitter.com/gbvLiy1lMS — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 23, 2024

Nikola Jokic became the fourth player in NBA history to record at least one triple-double against every opponent in the league, going 10-for-10 from the floor and finishing with 21 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 130-110 win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. Michael Porter had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the defending champion Nuggets, who returned from the All-Star break and snapped a three-game skid. Jokic’s triple-double was his 16th this season, second in the league to Domantas Sabonis’ 18. He nearly got there in the first half, with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Maurice Stokes are the other players with a triple-double against every opponent.

Utah Jazz forward Otto Porter Jr. has returned home to evaluate his options for the remainder of the season and will not be with the team Thursday night when the Jazz open the second half of their schedule against the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell The Athletic. The 30-year-old Porter, whom the Jazz acquired two weeks ago when they traded Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors, is fully healthy and ready to play, according to league sources. His options include accepting a contract buyout from the Jazz, which would allow him to sign with another team. Porter would have to sign with another team by March 1 to be eligible to play in the postseason.

The NBA is suspending Detroit Pistons F/C Isaiah Stewart three games for altercation with Phoenix Suns’ Drew Eubanks in arena corridors prior to Feb. 14 game, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/yzjhaYq0aU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2024

Trayce Jackson-Davis 15 minutes, 17 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 2 fouls, 8-for-10 shooting, 1-for-1 free throws, 81.4% TS, -4 Oh my goodness what a game from TJD. Right as the bench unit was starting to sink in the second quarter, Jackson-Davis went ballistic, scoring 13 points in the blink of an eye. He added four more in the second half, and they were all at critical moments ... as were his blocks. He has such tremendous body control, and absolutely brilliant timing on both offense and defense. And best of all, just like Kuminga, TJD is starting to develop a whole bunch of chemistry with the team’s passers ... especially Klay Thompson. Grade: A+ for performance, and also for HAPPY BIRTHDAY

10. Golden State Warriors — 27-26 record, +1.6 net rating (13th in the NBA) Games ahead of the last team out: 2.5 Games out of the playoffs: 5 The good news is that the Warriors have not just climbed into the play-in tournament, but are very firmly there. And they’ve been playing some of the best basketball in the NBA lately: since January 30, the Dubs are 8-2 with a +8.2 net rating. And on top of all of that, the Warriors have one of the easiest schedules in the NBA remaining. The bad news is that they’ve dug themselves quite a hole to climb out of.

“Enjoy y’all last Win” - Steph to the Celtics Players after G3



Warriors won 3 straight to win the title.







Via @TidalLeague pic.twitter.com/6SxymNREFF — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) February 22, 2024

