How to watch Warriors vs. Hornets

The Golden State Warriors keep moving along as they finish off their back-to-back with Friday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

In their first game back from the week-long All-Star Break, Golden State cruised to a comfortable 128-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the game starting off close, the Warriors’ firepower proved to be too much to handle for an undermanned Lakers squad playing without superstar forward LeBron James. Six Warriors scored in the double digits, including rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis who finished third on the team with 17 points off the bench. After the game, Jackson-Davis — who celebrated his 24th birthday on Thursday — credits his chemistry with Klay Thompson for his success against the Lakers.

TJD reveals Klay came to him earlier today to strategize their two-man game pic.twitter.com/4cbgMgOfx6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 23, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

The Hornets have struggled this season, currently ranking 13th in the East with a record of 14-41. Their season has been defined by injuries, headlined by the ankle injury to former All-Star point guard Lamelo Ball. Tonight will be Ball’s 13th consecutive game missed since suffering the injury in late January.

Having said that, Charlotte has been trending upwards as of late. Their victory last night marked their fourth win in a row as their revamped roster following this year’s trade deadline is beginning to show signs of progress.

PJ Washington on if he can remember the last time winning 4 in a row:



"No... I think this is the longest win streak I've ever had in my career."



Hornets had multiple 4-5 game winning streaks while PJ was with the team. Charlotte has won their last 4 games.



#LetsFly35 pic.twitter.com/BxIS2khyig — /r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) February 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Golden State hopes to continue their own success as they’ve now won nine of their last 11 games behind the outstanding performances of Stephen Curry. He entered the All-Star Break on one of the hottest shooting streaks of his career, becoming the first player in NBA history to make at least seven threes in four-straight games. Last night, Curry showed no signs of slowing down, scoring 32 points on 6-of-13 shooting from three. He also got his teammates involved recording eight assists on the night including this no look, behind-the-back dime to Andrew Wiggins in transition.

With tonight’s matchup against his hometown team, as well as his brother Seth Curry, expect the Warriors’ superstar to lead the way once again and keep the good vibes rolling.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Hornets: Tre Mann, Cody Martin, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Nick Richards

How to watch Regular Season Game #55

Who: Golden State Warriors (28 - 26) vs. Charlotte Hornets (14 - 41)

When: Friday, February 23rd, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)