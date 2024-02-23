The Golden State Warriors will try and keep the good times rolling tonight, after a blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. On paper, the 14-41 Charlotte Hornets should pose an easy challenge for the Dubs ... but the Warriors have overlooked opponents plenty of times this year, and Charlotte is, shockingly, on a four-game winning streak, which broke a 10-game losing skid. Basketball!

It’s a nearly full squad game for the Dubs. Here’s the entire injury report.

Warriors

Out — Chris Paul (left hand fracture)

We’re nearing the end of Paul’s long absence. He’s expected to return sometime next week, where he’ll do wonders to help stabilize a bench unit ... especially now that the starters are playing so well!

Probable — Gary Payton II (illness)

Payton has missed plenty of games this year due to injury, but on Thursday he missed a contest due to illness. Thankfully it seems like he’s feeling better, and is expected to play tonight.

Hornets

Out — LaMelo Ball (right ankle tendinopathy)

Warriors fans will likely have funny feelings for the rest of Ball’s career when he faces Golden State, as Dub Nation will always remember him best as the player the franchise passed on to draft James Wiseman. But fans won’t be tortured tonight by the thought of what could have been, as the young All-Star will miss his 13th straight game ... and 34th overall this year.

Out — Mark Williams (low back injury recovery)

Williams, the No. 15 overall pick in 2022, has been excellent in his second season ... when healthy. He’s averaged 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in 26.7 minutes, but has only played in 19 games.

Doubtful — Dāvis Bertāns (left knee hyperextension)

Bertāns was part of a deadline deal, and is now playing for his fifth franchise. He’s shooting 42.9% from three-point range this year, so it’s a gift to the Dubs if his floor-spacing is not available.

Enjoy the action, Warriors fans!