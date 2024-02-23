Steve Kerr signs record-breaking 2-year extension

Despite the calls from a bizarrely pessimistic side of the internet, Steve Kerr is not going anywhere. While some rumors arose when the Golden State Warriors head coach entered the final year of his contract without a new deal lined up, those rumors will now be put to rest. On Friday, shortly before the team’s game against the Charlotte Hornets tipped off, Kerr’s agents told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Warriors’ leader had signed a two-year, $35 million extension.

While it’s not the longest deal in the league, Kerr’s annual salary of $17.5 million makes him the highest-paid coach in NBA history (with the caveat that Gregg Popovich has a larger contract, but is compensated for his dual role as both coach and president of the San Antonio Spurs).

BREAKING: Golden State’s Steve Kerr has agreed on a two-year, $35 million contract extension, Rick Smith and Dan Eveloff of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Kerr’s new deal makes him the highest paid coach in league history at $17.5M a year. pic.twitter.com/Hpd0xslyCU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 24, 2024

The news comes as no surprise, especially after Warriors chairman Joe Lacob had spoken openly in recent days about how he fully expected to reach a deal with Kerr soon.

There was only one way that Kerr was not going to be back next season, and that was if he decided he was done coaching. Steph Curry has been very open about not wanting to play for another coach, so it was exceedingly unlikely that Kerr would be anywhere but San Francisco unless it was of his own volition.

While some questioned whether Kerr still wanted to coach, or if his body was up to the rigors of the NBA’s schedule, Kerr seemed to answer both questions by signing on to coach Team USA at the 2024 Olympics. That signaled that he both wanted to, and was able to keep coaching, making an extension all but assured.

Now we have some terms to the deal, and it shouldn’t be at all surprising that Kerr’s extension only runs through the 2025-26 season ... which is the last season that Curry is currently under contract for. Assuming Curry re-signs in the summer of 2026, it’s a pretty good bet that Kerr will do the same.

Kerr, who is the third-longest tenured coach in the NBA (behind Popovich and Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat), is one of the great winners in NBA history and Hall of Fame bound. In addition to careers as a broadcaster and general manager, Kerr won five championships as a player, and has coached the Dubs to four championships.

Here’s to getting ring No. 10! Congrats, coach!