Player grades: Warriors vs. Hornets

The Golden State Warriors kept the good times rolling on Friday night, shutting down the Charlotte Hornets offense en route to a 97-84 win. The Dubs are slowly starting to see their record rise, as they’ve won 10 of their last 12 games.

It wasn’t the prettiest performance, but a double-digit win is a double-digit win is a double-digit win. So let’s grade the players who got it done. As always, grades are based on my expectations of each player, with a “B” grade representing the average performance for that player.

Note: True-shooting percentage (TS) is a scoring efficiency metric that accounts for threes and free throws. Entering Friday’s games, league-average TS was 58.3%.

Draymond Green

21 minutes, 5 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 2-for-6 shooting, 1-for-2 threes, 41.7% TS, +18

There’s really no way around it: Green has been playing at an All-Star level since returning from his league suspension. I hope the suspension helped him as much — or more — on a personal level than on a basketball level. That’s the main thing to care about. But my goodness is he playing out of his mind tremendous basketball right now.

Grade: A-

Post-game bonus: Led the team in rebounds, best plus/minus on the team.

Jonathan Kuminga

28 minutes, 6 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks, 3 turnovers, 2 fouls, 2-for-9 shooting, 0-for-2 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 30.4% TS, +15

If I told you that someone would have a line of six points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals, and three blocks, you would have told me it was Draymond, every single time. Yes, Kuminga is starting to morph into a mini-Dray. He has outrageous offensive abilities, but over the last few games he’s really reminded us that he can be a positive force on the game even when he’s not scoring, or not scoring efficiently.

This was one of his worst scoring games of the year ... and I thought he played absolutely beautifully.

Grade: B+

Post-game bonus: Tied for the team lead in assists.

Andrew Wiggins

28 minutes, 14 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 2 turnovers, 5-for-8 shooting, 2-for-4 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 78.8% TS, +12

Wiggins is playing really well right now, on offense and on defense. I don’t have anything profound to say. He’s just playing really well and it’s huge for the team.

Also, happy birthday Wiggs!!!

Podz got Wiggs with the ice shower on his birthday pic.twitter.com/o8bVH5YWB2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 24, 2024

Grade: A

Steph Curry

31 minutes, 15 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 4 turnovers, 1 foul, 5-for-14 shooting, 3-for-11 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 50.4% TS, +10

A very quiet game for Curry, though he had one of the most important stretches of the game. In the first quarter, with neither team able to buy a bucket, Curry came out of a timeout and drilled a pair of three-pointers. From there, the Dubs were off and running.

Otherwise, not a very good game (by his ridiculous standards).

Grade: C-

Post-game bonus: Led the team in points.

Brandin Podziemski

31 minutes, 13 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 6-for-12 shooting, 1-for-6 threes, 54.2% TS, +12

This was Podziemski’s fifth game this year with at least five assists and no turnovers. And he played absolutely sensational defense in this game, as the NBA’s league-leader in charges added three more to his tally.

What a great player. That’s all I have to say.

Grade: A

Post-game bonus: Tied for the team lead in assists.

Dario Šarić

16 minutes, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 turnovers, 1 foul, 1-for-4 shooting, 0-for-2 threes, 25.0% TS, 0 +/-

Šarić really showed off his playmaking ability in this game, but he also got ahead of himself on many occasions and ended up turning the ball over an absurd amount for his playing time.

Grade: C-

Kevon Looney

10 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 1-for-3 shooting, 33.3% TS, +6

He’s just solid, solid, solid, no matter what his role is.

Grade: B-

Trayce Jackson-Davis

15 minutes, 2 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 1-for-4 shooting, 25.0% TS, -11

TJD couldn’t recreate his magical performance against the Lakers on Thursday, but my goodness did he gobble up boards and show the ability to make the right read and the right pass. Development isn’t linear, but even in his less-fantastic games, Jackson-Davis sure knows how to excite.

Grade: B

Post-game bonus: Worst plus/minus on the team.

Gui Santos

5 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 1-for-1 shooting, 1-for-1 threes, 150.0% TS, -4

It’s really nice when the Warriors actually handle business and we get to see some garbage time.

Grade: Incomplete

Klay Thompson

21 minutes, 13 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 turnovers, 5-for-11 shooting, 3-for-8 threes, 59.1% TS, +2

Klay struggled out of the gates, forcing a bad shot and then turning the ball over shortly after entering the game. But then he settled into things, made a pair of threes, and ended up having a solid night that featured some really good defense.

Grade: B-

Gary Payton II

11 minutes, 12 points, 1 steal, 1 foul, 5-for-8 shooting, 1-for-2 threes, 1-for-2 free throws, 67.6% TS, +6

It’s so great seeing Payton out on the court, looking spry and impacting the game on both ends. His cutting and athleticism just add such a fun wrinkle to the offense, and his defense ... do I even need to say anything about it?

Grade: A

Jerome Robinson

3 minutes, 0 points, 0-for-1 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, 0.0% TS, 0 +/-

Just a little garbage time for Robinson.

Grade: Incomplete

Moses Moody

8 minutes, 5 points, 1 block, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 2-for-3 shooting, 1-for-1 threes, 83.3% TS, -5

I was hoping to see a few more Moody minutes, but the Dubs certainly have a minutes logjam right now ... which will only get worse when Chris Paul returns in the coming week. But Moody stays ready, that’s for sure.

Grade: B+

Lester Quiñones

10 minutes, 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 fouls, 2-for-5 shooting, 0-for-2 threes, 1-for-2 free throws, 42.5% TS, +4

Late in the game, Quiñones pissed off Miles Bridges by having the audacity to try and score a bucket in a blowout loss, when there was more time on the game clock than on the shot clock. How dare he!!

Anyway, it caused Bridges — a documented gross human — to throw a little fit, and for that Q deserves a perfect grade.

Grade: A+

Steve Kerr

People always ask me to grade the coaching staff, and I flatly refuse. I understand why people want it, but it’s simply too hard to isolate coaching decisions from player performance in any given game.

But a few minutes before tip-off, news broke that Kerr had signed an extension to stay with the Dubs through the 2025-26 season. And that deserves celebrating with...

Grade: A+

Friday’s inactives: Usman Garuba, Chris Paul, Pat Spencer