The Golden State Warriors have had spectacular offensive performances in losses all season. Friday night, they were happy with an ugly win.

Golden State defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 97-84, in a game where both teams couldn’t shoot the ball for long stretches. Or even hang onto it. The Warriors held Charlotte to 29 first-half points and only 52 points through three quarters in a game where they struggled offensively but handily won each of the first three quarters by seven points each.

After a slow first half, the Warriors put the Hornets away with a 30-point third quarter, highlighted by a spectacular pass from Steph Curry to Moses Moody.

Steph finds Moody for SIX pic.twitter.com/kvLjrXuybj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 24, 2024

Curry had an off night shooting, a typical event when he faces his brother, Seth, shooting 5-for-14 with five assists, and 3-for-11 from three-point range. However, Seth only scored six, meaning the pecking order among the Curry brothers remains intact. Steph is now 10-4 against his brother in the regular season.

He still managed to ice the game with his final three-pointer, extinguishing the Hornets’ faint hopes with a bomb to put the Warriors up 18 with less than five minutes to go.

Watching Steph shoot never gets old pic.twitter.com/LeC7zVXh2T — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 24, 2024

Steph’s Splash Brother bounced back from a rough shooting night Thursday with 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting. Klay Thompson matched Curry with three triples in his new bench role for the Dubs, part of 44 bench points for the Warriors.

Gary Payton II was the star in the first half, scoring eight points, as the Warriors didn’t have a double-digit scorer until the third. GPII shut down Seth Curry and showed off some creative towel-based headwear.

GP2 is always having fun on the court pic.twitter.com/pOhofMHuf2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 24, 2024

The All-Star break didn’t slow the incredible run the Warriors are on, winning eight of their last nine games and ten of their last twelve. It could have been an even more dominant run. Golden State’s last four losses include a one-point defeat to the Sacramento Kings, an overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks, a double-overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and a five-point loss to the Clippers which was a one-possession game in the final minute.

At first, this one felt like it could be a trap game. The 14-41 Hornets have no playoff hopes, but they’d won four games in a row after a series of trades remade their team. The Warriors came out shooting poorly and throwing the ball away, but fortunately, so did Charlotte. They may have been doing their best to play down to the competition, but Charlotte showed a level of play far below what the Warriors could hit.

Charlotte had 18 turnovers and went 11-39 from deep. At times, it felt like the Warriors were allowing open corner threes - and the Hornets kept missing them. Rookie Brandon Miller went 4-14, Tre Mann went 3-9, and only Miles Bridges, still facing a hearing for a domestic violence charge, was effective at all, scoring 19 points.

84 points is easily the lowest point total for a Warriors opponent this season. Draymond Green was a huge part of that, blocking two shots, getting a steal, and grabbing 13 rebounds. Jonathan Kuminga scored only six points, but got it done everywhere else. He had three blocks, two steals, seven rebounds, and a shocking six assists.

JK feeds GP2 on the break pic.twitter.com/FCZ4krrjRx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 24, 2024

It’s the second night in row the Warriors outrebounded a much bigger opponent, this time significantly (53-43). They got excellent board work from rookie Brandin Podziemski, who had six rebounds to go with six assists and 13 points. But his highlight was when he absolutely dropped Vasilije Micic and drilled a jumper to end the third quarter, to the delight of Green.

Brandin put him in a spin-cycle like Tide Podz pic.twitter.com/pGqe8Pbx15 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 24, 2024

His fellow rookie, Trayce Jackson-Davis, added eight boards in his 14 minutes, as the Warriors have suddenly become a very respectable rebounding squad. Andrew Wiggins added 14 points on a highly-efficient eight shots - and on his 29th birthday!

Birthday trey for Wiggs pic.twitter.com/OueLZ4n9I7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 24, 2024

Give the birthday boy more shots, fellas!

Next, the Warriors finish out their homestand with an early Sunday game against the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Denver’s great, but the Warriors are red-hot. It’s a huge game in a closing third of the season where all the games are huge. They’re surviving so far.