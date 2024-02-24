 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Draymond Green roasts Grant Williams after endgame altercation

Green just wants Williams to be himself.

By Daniel Hardee
Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors were putting the final touches on their 97-84 victory over the Charlotte Hornets last night in Chase Center when Lester Quinones went for a layup in the closing seconds. It wasn’t that big of a deal considering if he didn’t the Dubs would have a turnover on the stat sheet for no reason, but Hornet forward Miles Bridges took umbrage to what could be considered by bitter observers as the Warriors running up the score.

That’s when Bridges went for a shot block and began a shoving match with Quinones that ultimately escalated into both teams pushing and jockeying against each other. Hornets forward Grant Williams found his way into the skirmish, ultimately going nose to nose with Quinones and then barking at Draymond Green who was chilling on the sidelines.

Check out the video for yourself:

This is the latest example of Williams and Green going at it, as their most famous scraps came in the 2022 NBA Finals an in emotionally heated series when Williams was with the Boston Celtics.

Williams is no longer in Boston, and more recently was sent packing from the Dallas Mavericks, a fact Green amplified in his postgame comments.

“Being a tough guy is going absolutely wrong for him” is hella funny. When Green’s playing time is over, he’s gotta consider going into standup comedy with the way he roasts.

