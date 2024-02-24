Curry family royalty on display as Warriors beat Hornets

For Dell Curry, I wonder if that feeling of watching his two boys Stephen and Seth battling it out on the basketball court ever gets old. Last night he got another opportunity to watch his sons get after it, as Steph’s Golden State Warriors knocked off Seth’s Charlotte Hornets 97-84.

Dell was working the game as Charlotte’s commentator, getting on the mic to share his observations as his kids hooped on the national stage:

For the first time, Curry had the chance to broadcast a game featuring not one but both of his NBA-playing sons Friday night at Chase Center: Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors hosting Seth Curry and the Charlotte Hornets — dad’s old team where he now works on the broadcast. “It’s a father’s dream come true to be able to call a game both your sons are playing,” Dell Curry said, standing near the Hornets bench as Seth Curry warmed up some 10 feet away. “Of course they played against each other but to be able to call it, I can’t explain it, it’s really amazing.”

Steph finished the game scoring 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field, while Seth scored 6 points in 25 minutes as a reserve.

Dell’s family ties run deep to that team and that city. Dell was a heckuva player back in the day, playing 10 seasons with the Hornets from ‘89-’98 and winning Sixth Man of the Year in 1994. He was known for mostly coming off the bench to provide instant offense with his strong three-point shooting. Curry ranks among the Hornets’ all-time leaders in points, games played, three-point field goals made and attempted, and three-point field goal percentage

Steph and Seth grew up in Charlotte and both wear the number 30 in honor of their father, with the elder bro saying the only team he’d consider playing for after the Warriors being the Hornets:

There is no question that Steph wants to play his entire career with Golden State. That said, if something were to change, there is only one other team that he would play for, which is his hometown Charlotte Hornets. “All I would say is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it,” Steph said of the Hornets. He again added that he wants to finish his career with the Warriors, and made sure to tell the hopeful Charlotte fans that he is not making any promises.

His younger bro Seth has already made that his reality, joining the Hornets via trade from the Dallas Mavericks.