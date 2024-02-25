The last two NBA champions have come from the Western Conference, and those two teams will square off today. The Golden State Warriors, 2022 NBA champs, and the Denver Nuggets, 2023 NBA champs, will do work today in Chase Center.

Currently the Warriors are scratching and clawing their way out of a deep hole towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings, currently residing in the 10th seed. Meanwhile the defending champion Nuggets are two games out of first place, holding the fourth seed in the West.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

February 25th, 2024 | 4:00 PM PT

Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area

Listen: 95.7 The Game

Despite their difference in the standings, these two teams have put on some highly entertaining battles when they’ve clashed this season.

On November 8th, 2023 the Nuggets won at home 108-105 in a hotly contested game that went down to the wire.

And on Christmas Day the Dubs lost 120-114 to Denver in a back and forth contest where Nuggets’ guard Jamal Murray put the finishing touches on the game with flair.

Jamal Murray breaks his own record for most points by a Canadian in a Christmas Day game (28).



Nuggets win 120–114 over the Warriors. #NBA | #MerryChristmas



pic.twitter.com/kuG6KgnypE — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) December 25, 2023

And then in their most recent visit to Chase Center, the Nuggets shocked the Warriors in front of Dub Nation with one of the most stunning comebacks of the season .

Per ESPN’s recap of the game:

With three seconds left in a tie game, Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone set up Nikola Jokic to be the safety valve on an inbounds pass at the far end. Jamal Murray, the first option, wasn’t available up the sideline. Neither was second-choice Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Instead, Aaron Gordon got the ball to Jokic, who took three dribbles across halfcourt, stopped and launched a 40-footer over Kevon Looney from the right sideline that banked in as time expired. That gave the Nuggets a stunning 130-127 victory Thursday night after trailing by 18 points in the fourth quarter. They closed with a 25-4 run.

These two teams appear to be competitively matched, but the Warriors haven’t found the mojo needed to close these games out with a win. Today they get their chance to strike back against a team looking to go back to back on rings.

I’m on vacation but the Warriors are 1-9 in their last 10 games against the Nuggets and, as previously mentioned, no one is beating Denver in a 7 game series. https://t.co/3OwXEtE10H — Wildes (@kevinwildes) February 25, 2024