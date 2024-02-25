How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors wrap up their three-game homestand with tonight’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The game will be played at 4:00PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State kept the good vibes rolling with Friday’s 97-84 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. It marked their third win in a row and, more importantly, their eighth win in their last nine games as they steadily climb up the Western Conference standings.

Golden State stayed in control of this one, playing with a double-digit lead for most of the game thanks to a stifling defensive performance. In the first half, they held Charlotte to just 29 points – an anomaly in today’s NBA – as they continue to forge an identity behind their energy on the defensive side of the floor.

What to watch for tonight:

The Warriors’ new starting lineup of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green has been a big success thus far. The group has the second-best net-rating of lineups playing at least 120 minutes together, bringing to the table a nice blend of playmaking, shooting, and defense that head coach Steve Kerr has been searching for all season long. Not to mention, it offers the added benefit of keeping the bench strong with Klay Thompson leading the second unit.

Steph-Podz-Wiggins-Kuminga-Draymond has the 2nd best net rating w/ minimum 120 minutes played. (The Klay version comes up as a respectable 15th.)



Still not the largest sample yet, but it continues to look like they might have found something. Here's hoping it isn't disrupted... pic.twitter.com/disgUd67W5 — fakelogic (@fakelogic) February 23, 2024

Having said that, Sunday’s matchup against the defending champions represents the Warriors’ biggest test yet. The Nuggets are one of several legitimate title-contending teams this season, holding the fifth-best winning percentage in the NBA at a record of 38-19.

Of course, any discussion about Denver begins and ends with the two-time league MVP, Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets big man returned from the All-Star Break in dominant fashion, posting consecutive triple-doubles in his last two games – one of which featured a perfect 10-of-10 shooting night from the field.

Nikola Jokic vs Wizards



21 PTS

19 REB

15 AST

10/10 FG

+23 in 31 minutes#MileHighBasketball W pic.twitter.com/vhe290zkNw — A Walking Highlight (@11AWH) February 23, 2024

The Warriors will have their hands full guarding Jokic and the rest of Denver’s supporting cast. Although it helps to finally have Green available to play against the Nuggets for the first time this season, the team still has to play a perfect game if they want to finally end their six-game losing streak against Denver dating back to last season.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

