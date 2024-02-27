How to watch Warriors at Wizards

The Golden State Warriors begin their four-game road trip with a visit to the nation’s capital as they take on the Washington Wizards. The game will be played at 4:00 PM PT in Washington D.C. and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State’s three-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday night after losing to the Denver Nuggets, 119-103. Despite a fast start to the game in which they led 36-30 in the opening quarter, the Warriors struggled to contain the Nuggets, who looked every part of their defending NBA championship status. Center Nikola Jokic was especially dominant, recording yet another massive triple-double of 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 16 assists as the Warriors had no answer for the two-time league MVP.

Them: “just put Jokic in every action and you can beat denver”



Putting Jokic in every action:



pic.twitter.com/o6Pmma9UKr — z - Molly Smith (@MollySm62661288) February 26, 2024

With the Nuggets surging, the Warriors needed to make up the difference on the offensive side of the floor. Unfortunately for them, Klay Thompson — who led the team in the first half with 23 points — failed to score a single point for the rest of the game, while Stephen Curry had a quiet night of just 20 points.

What to watch for tonight:

The narrative going into Tuesday’s game will be focused on each team’s bench. For the Wizards, that conversation begins with point guard Jordan Poole. The former Warrior — who was traded from Golden State in the big offseason move for Chris Paul — was recently given the new role of leading the Wizards’ second unit. The results have been good thus far as Poole has increased his scoring total in each of his three games off the bench, highlighted by a season-high 31 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

IT'S A POOLE PARTY IN DC



JORDAN POOLE HAS 31 POINTS

WIZARDS TIED WITH CAVALIERS AT 94pic.twitter.com/ip0fmnmoSS — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) February 26, 2024

Meanwhile for the Warriors, all eyes will be on the return of backup point guard Chris Paul. The future hall-of-famer comes back after missing 21 games due to a fractured hand he suffered in early January. Golden State’s bench hasn’t been as effective as they were earlier this season, largely due to Paul’s absence. Having him back to lead their second unit, alongside Thompson, should provide the team with a much needed boost during the all-important non-Curry minutes.

"Chris, when he comes back, will play all of the non-Steph minutes."



Kerr outlines the plan for CP3 upon returning pic.twitter.com/IkTbrrYu1a — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 26, 2024

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

*Andrew Wiggins ruled out (personal reasons)

Wizards: Tyus Jones, Landry Shamet, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyle Kuzma, Marvin Bagley

How to watch Regular Season Game #57

Who: Golden State Warriors (29 - 27) vs. Washington Wizards (9 - 48)

When: Tuesday, February 27th, at 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)