The Golden State Warriors are looking to keep their stellar February going — and bounce back from a rough game on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets — when they visit one of the worst teams in the NBA on Tuesday afternoon. They’re kicking off a four-game road trip by facing old friends Jordan Poole and Patrick Baldwin Jr., as they take on the 9-48 Washington Wizards.

And there’s some very good news: Chris Paul is back. After missing 21 games and nearly two months with a fractured left hand, the Hall of Fame point guard has been cleared to play and will return to action tonight. He should help stabilize the bench unit right as the starting lineup has starting to click.

Unfortunately, that starting lineup will be compromised. Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

As I always say when a player is sidelined for personal reasons, some (many!) things are bigger than basketball. Here’s hoping everything is okay with Wiggins and his family.

Out — Gui Santos (right knee inflammation)

Santos hurt his knee playing in a game with the Santa Cruz Warriors, but thankfully it doesn’t seem like it’s very serious.

Wizards

Out — Bilal Coulibaly (right pelvic contusion)

It’s been a decent rookie year for Coulibaly, who suited up alongside Brandin Podziemski for Team Pau Gasol in the 2024 Rising Stars tournament. The No. 7 overall pick is averaging 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game, and had just moved into the starting lineup before hurting his pelvis on Sunday. It’s a bummer to not get to watch him.

Out — Isaiah Livers (right hip joint capsule inflammation)

Livers, a second-round pick in 2021, was traded to the Wizards in January after spending the first two-and-a-half years of his career with the Detroit Pistons. Unfortunately he was shut down with an injury at roughly the same time, and his debut for Washington will have to wait until next season.

Questionable — Deni Avdija (left heel contusion)

Avdija, the No. 9 overall pick in 2020, is having the best season of his career as he tries to prove that he’s a quality NBA player. He’s averaging 13.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, while shooting 40.4% from three-point range. He’s been Washington’s most complete player.

Questionable — Landry Shamet (neck strain)

Playing through a neck strain sounds awful.

Questionable — Corey Kispert (non-COVID illness)

Kispert has been having a pretty solid third NBA season, after being the No. 15 pick in 2021. He’s been instant offense off the bench for Washington, where he’s averaging 12.1 points in just 22.6 minutes.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation!