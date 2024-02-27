Preview: Warriors take on Wizards as Poole battles Green for 1st time

The Golden State Warriors had their three game win streak snapped by the Denver Nuggets Sunday afternoon, but they’re looking to bounce back and make way in the Western Conference playoff seeding race. They’ve had a struggling season by their lofty golden standards, clawing their way to a 29-27 record, good enough for 10th in the West.

In their way is the Washington Wizards, a team that is *checks notes* completely dead in the water with only nine wins. 9!!!!!?????? WHAT THE HECK IS GOING ON OUT THERE?

Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards

February 27th, 2024 | 4:00 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area

Listen: 95.7 The Game

When the Warriors received Chris Paul in exchange for Jordan Poole during this past offseason, there were two simultaneous topics to discuss: CP3 finally getting to join his tormentors, and JP getting a shot at running his own team.

The Warriors have gone 16-16 in games Paul’s played in, with him missing extended time due to injury. Meanwhile, Poole has had an underwhelming first year in Washington, leading to him being booed by the home fans and eventually benched.

Jordan Poole getting booed at home pic.twitter.com/84ZWezN6z0 — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) February 8, 2024

It’s not easy to be the star attraction in D.C. Gilbert Arenas, John Wall, and Bradley Beal were some guys who put up some big numbers and won some playoff games before ultimately leaving Washington without championship success. CP3 spent four days as a Wizard before being a part of the Poole trade package, and I’m not sure he would have been able to elevate this Wizards’ roster at 38 years old..

The Wizards and Pistons are now tied for the worst record in the NBA.



9-48. pic.twitter.com/QnEOfs5q5c — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 26, 2024

But Poole can still put the ball in the hoop as he did so many times in Golden State, showcased recently by the 31 points he dropped on the Cleveland Cavaliers recently.

Poole has been saying since he got benched that he needs to be “on-ball” to be effective so I dug into his season long numbers based on the amount of dribbles he takes before attempting a shot.



- Stats via https://t.co/r8fIoRfiRD pic.twitter.com/rB1sgEbXyZ — Wizards Film Room (@KevinFolliNBA) February 26, 2024

If he gets it going agains the Dubs today, the Warriors can throw different looks at him like super defender Gary Payton II or the hyperathletic Jonathan Kuminga. Or maybe even a certain former defensive player of the year named Draymond Green, a guy who knows how make his presence felt on the court. His game truly packs a punch!

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole face off as opponents for the first time tonight pic.twitter.com/p3vTGChbuB — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 27, 2024