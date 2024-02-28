 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Warriors claw into 9th seed above Lakers with 25 games to go

DO YOU BELIEVE?

By Daniel Hardee
NBA: DEC 02 Warriors at Clippers Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Well well well, what do we have here folks? Looks like the Golden State Warriors, left for dead by many pundits, are alive and well in the 9th spot out in the wild Western Conference.

Their win over the Washington Wizards last time catapulted them into a tie with their division rival Los Angeles Lakers for ninth place. In a hypothetical scenario in the play-in tournament, that 9 seed would play the 10 seed for a chance to advance to the next game in the play-in.

If the Dubs were to win that hypothetical matchup over the 10 spot, they’d face the loser of the 7/8 matchup for the chance to become the 8th seed.

If they get that? Well, it’s We Believe all over again baby!

#7 Sacramento Kings 33-24

#8 Dallas Mavericks 33-25

#9 Golden State Warriors 30-27

#10 Los Angeles Lakers 31-28

With 25 games remaining in the season for the Dubs, it’s imperative to they find their mojo coming into the home stretch of the regular season. The blown leads and lacksadaiscal play that they’ve shown at times needs to be minimized if they hope to make any noise this postseason and extend the dynasty.

