Warriors defeat Poole’s Wizards, but he sure was fun to watch

A big narrative in the Golden State Warriors 123-112 win over the Washington Wizards last night in D.C. was that was the first time that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had matched up as opponents since Poole’s trade from the Dubs earlier this year. Last season Green and Poole infamously had an altercation in practice where after some apparent trash talk, Green punched Poole out.

In the aftermath of that Poole got paid handsomely by the Warriors, was a major part of their regular season championship defense, before struggling in the postseason as the Warriors were eliminated in the second round. When the fan favorite Poole was traded for Chris Paul, Dub Nation seemed to be split somewhere between “how could we let go of this young star we developed” and “can we trust this guy to play the right way?”.

"He's one of the main reasons we won the championship ... I really want him to reach his potential."



Steve Kerr knows Jordan Poole is still capable of being a special player pic.twitter.com/f02tVvEZCa — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 27, 2024

Fast forward to this year, where Poole has been booed and benched for poor play as a Wizard. No longer is he sharing the court with the Splash Bros; now he’s fighting for playing time with Landry Shamet.

Steph and Jordan reunited pic.twitter.com/3faNHnPgEE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 28, 2024

At one point he was presumed to be the heir apparent to the Splash Bros, so it was quite entertaining/bittersweet when he gave Steph Curry a variation of the step-back bomb that Curry perfected.

But ultimately, he couldn’t find a way to overcome those Dubs. Poole sputtered to a 5-of-17 shooting night (2-of-8 from beyond the arc), scoring 12 points. He did dish out 5 assists and grab 2 steals but he also had 6 turnovers. More turnovers than field goals is not a great look for the young hooper, and ominously he didn’t get to the free throw line once.

Jordan Poole vs Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/8QYu6GfXAH — Alex (@Dubs408) February 28, 2024

In their first head-to-head matchup:



Draymond — Poole —

6 PTS 12 PTS

8 REB 5 AST

8 AST 2 STL



And no punches thrown. pic.twitter.com/F6OZAyw90Y — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 28, 2024

He was a great attacker for the Warriors and could live at the line on certain nights, so I’m pretty surprised by that stat.

Jordan Poole HIGH off the glass pic.twitter.com/1JJDyoRfVP — presidential poole ️ (@spiianch) February 28, 2024

Poole will always get a lotta love from the Bay Area for the hard work he put in to go from a first round pick G-Leaguer to an exciting hooper with Harlem Globetrotter-esque showmanship.

Here’s hoping that he finds his way out there in the nation’s capitol!