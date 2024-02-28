Warriors News:

Kerr wasn't surprised by Moody's huge game filling in for Wiggs tonight pic.twitter.com/MRC8CDO9cF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 28, 2024

Thompson, who came off the bench for the fifth consecutive game, scored 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting. He has scored in double digits in seven of his past eight games. The Warriors’ bench outscored Washington’s 59-15. “You’ve got two Hall of Famers in the backcourt coming off of the bench, that is such a rare feat,” Thompson said. “We take pride in that. It just makes our team that much more dangerous and it’s something to build off of. We still have another level to get to and it’s going to take everybody’s best effort.”

“Not really,” Thompson said when asked if the sixth-man assignment might change his desire to return. “I mean, you’ve still got to examine all of your options, but I would love to be a Warrior for life. Whatever happens though, I’ve got a few more years to play this game, so I’m gonna enjoy every second. I realize that I see light at the end of the tunnel, (and) I’m not sure if I want to play until I’m 40, man. That sounds really exhausting.”

Did the draft serve them well? Brandin Podziemski | 19th pick This was one of the best picks of the draft, and you can argue whether Podziemski or Jaquez is the ultimate steal. Podziemsk was given more opportunities with the struggles of Klay Thompson throughout the season, and he made it impossible for Steve Kerr to keep him out of the rotation. He’s competitive defensively and sacrifices his body, and he’s smart with the ball on offense. He doesn’t really have any deficiencies in his game.

"Don't be surprised if Steve Kerr wants to keep coaching even beyond that."@TheSteinLine reacts to Kerr's contract extension pic.twitter.com/K1GXnvjMmO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 27, 2024

Joe Dumars, the league’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations who was a pillar of the defensively elite “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons of the 1980s, told ESPN the league’s competition committee has officially begun reviewing whether the game has tilted too far toward offense and whether changes need to be implemented to achieve better balance. “It is a topic that we’re monitoring,” Dumars told ESPN earlier this month. “We’re diving in right now to make sure that we’re on the right side of this.”

GAME SITUATION: The Mavericks took a 10-point lead into the final four minutes, seemingly in control on the back of Kyrie Irving’s finger roll. And then Strus happened: a 3-pointer; then another; another; and yet one more for good measure, all part of his 15-point fourth quarter. That 12-point flurry – only interrupted by an Irving 3 – cut the lead to just one in 1 minute, 7 seconds of game action. Back-and-forth from there, Dallas took its final lead at 118-117 as Luka Doncic found PJ Washington for a backdoor layup. One inbound later, the winner was on its way. “The last five felt pretty good,” Strus said. “I felt a rhythm and it’s fun when you do that. Every time I shot it, I felt like it was going in, and it was. Same with the last one.”

One game back — and against the 9-49 Wizards — isn’t necessarily representative of how Paul’s minutes distribution and performance will look like the rest of the season. But the Warriors are still outscoring opponents by nearly six points per 100 possessions during Paul’s minutes this season (with low-leverage situations eliminated from the equation). Paul has done some things right — but it also precludes that he be paired with the right players who complement him on both ends of the floor.

Gary Payton II 18 minutes, 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 block, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 6-for-10 shooting, 1-for-1 threes, 65.0% TS, +7 GPII looks extremely healthy and it’s great to see. That guy is positively flying around the court, attempting poster dunks, slamming putback jams, breaking up passes and shots, thieving rebounds, and pushing the ball. There aren’t many players like him, and he always seems to give the Dubs exactly what they need. Grade: A+

