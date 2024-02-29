Stephen Curry’s 31 points, 11 rebounds breaks slump vs Knicks

I don’t wanna take credit for Stephen Curry breaking out of his little shooting slump against the New York Knicks tonight, because that would be completely insane.

However, I do feel like I ABSOLUTELY jinxed the Knicks by writing about Curry being stuck in a period of bricking that felt very much unlike the standard he invented as the greatest shooter of all time.

So I wasn’t surprised when Unanimous began smashing the hapless, shorthanded Knicks over the head with deep triple after deep triple, simultaneously thrilling and demoralizing the New York crowd. He would go onto finish with 31 points on the evening, on 11-of-26 shooting from the field (8-of-18 from beyond the arc) but don’t take my word for it, click the vid and see for yourself:

Stephen Curry vs New York Knicks :



31 PTS | 11 REB | 11-26 TIR | 8-18 3PTS



pic.twitter.com/XKyYa326zL — Role Players (@RolePlayers_NBA) March 1, 2024

Donte asking Steph why he had to start the game on a heater pic.twitter.com/Mo8JEuOV5M — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 1, 2024

Curry’s more than the greatest shooter of all time though, he’s one of the all-around greats. That’s why I shouldn’t be surprised that part of breaking out of his shooting slump involved him snatching a career high 11 rebounds. He snagged 8 of those in THE FIRST QUARTER!

steph curry has EIGHT rebounds in the 1st quarter?? — (@NinersHateMe) March 1, 2024

There ya go folks, Curry is still the most terrifying man in basketball when he ignites. Check this shot chart, an analytics friendly pair of clusters around the 3PT line and the painted area around the basket.