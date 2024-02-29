Preview: Warriors head to Toronto to take on struggling Raptors

One night after taking care of business on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden, the Golden State Warriors will be leaving the United States to take on the Toronto Raptors in the house that Drake built.

We’ve come a long way since these two teams clashed in 2019 for the league championshp in the NBA Finals. The Warriors have returned back to the mountaintop since their Game 6 elimination at the hands of the Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakim iteration of the Raps. The Dubs won a title in 2022, while Toronto has never been able to bottle up that magic again from their title run.

Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors

March 1st, 2024 | 4:30 PM PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area

Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Dubs have gotten a lot of flack from their fanbase and themselves for a pretty mid showing during this regular season, clawing their way to a 31-27 record that would have looked like extreme poverty to the franchise during the height of their dynasty, but probably would have been pretty encouraging during the early days of the Steph Curry era when the team was terrible.

Meanwhile the Raptors have spiraled to a 22-37 record, their season a smorgasboard of rough nights and withering hopes:

As the reality of the two major trades the Raptors have made (OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks and Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers) begins to sink in and the long road back to competitiveness becomes apparent, it’s worth revisiting some of these concepts. Specifically: When is a win really a win, and when is a loss actually a victory?

Oh we in tank mode eh, Toronto? TOUGH, I’ve been there many a year. I’ll pour out a 40 oz of liquor for the Canadians tonight.

And hopefully the Warriors pour out some more of their winning ways. Since Draymond Green has returned from suspension January 15th, the Warriors are 13-6 and show signs of actually looking like a team that could make some noise in the playoffs (if they actually make it there).

