The Golden State Warriors are continuing along with their four-game road trip as they prepare for a nationally-televised second game of their journey. That game takes place tonight at 4:30 p.m. PT on TNT against the New York Knicks, who have fallen on some hard times after an excellent start to the year.

A win sure would be nice as the Dubs try to cap off what has easily been their best month of the season. And while Golden State won’t have all their players available, they’ll certainly have more than their opponent does.

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

Wiggins will miss his second straight game while dealing with a family matter. Steve Kerr’s recent comments were a bit ominous, as he said, “we do expect him to be back but we don’t exactly know when,” which suggests that it could be quite a while until Wiggins returns. Moses Moody will continue to get the starting assignment, and hopefully everything is okay with Wiggs and his family.

Out — Gui Santos (right knee inflammation)

Santos remains sidelined after suffering a minor knee injury during a Santa Cruz Warriors G League game.

Knicks

Out — Julius Randle (dislocated right shoulder)

Ouch. That doesn’t sound fun for Randle or for the Knicks. The lefty, named earlier this year as an All-Star for the third time in his career, missed all of February with the injury.

Out — OG Anunoby (right elbow surgery)

The Knicks made perhaps the biggest trade in the NBA this season, nabbing Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. Like Randle, Anunoby missed all of February, though he’s expected to return at some point in March.

Out — Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery)

Robinson suffer an unfortunate injury in December, and underwent season-ending surgery. Hopefully he’s fully up to speed for next season.

Questionable — Jalen Brunson (neck cervical spasms)

Well that doesn’t sound fun. The Knicks are already without on of their two All-Stars, but if Brunson misses this game, it will be two out of two. And if that’s the case, the Dubs would have no excuse to not win.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation!