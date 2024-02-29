How to watch Warriors at Knicks

The Golden State Warriors travel to the Big Apple on Thursday night as they take on the New York Knicks. The game will be played at 4:30 PM PT in New York City and can be watched on TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

After snapping their three-game winning streak, Golden State bounced back nicely with Tuesday’s 123-112 victory over the Washington Wizards. The key takeaway from this one was the return of Warriors point guard Chris Paul, who missed the past 21 games due to a hand fracture he suffered in January.

Paul took control of the non-Steph Curry minutes, finishing the night with a plus-minus of plus-17 (second-highest on the team). Paul’s presence, alongside Klay Thompson, allowed the Warriors’ bench to dominate their Wizards’ counterparts, outscoring them 59-15. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr raved about having a hall-of-fame back court coming off the bench.

"What a luxury to come off the bench with Chris Paul and Klay Thompson. I mean that's crazy."



Kerr on the Dubs' bench unit rounding into form pic.twitter.com/UyI0LK5mEy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 28, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

Golden State has a tough matchup lined up against the Knicks on Thursday night. New York is the fourth-best team in the East with a record of 35-24. They have the eighth best offensive rating in the league along with the 11th best defensive rating.

Their resurgence this season is largely attributed to the performance of point guard Jalen Brunson. New York’s prized free agent signing is paying off massively as Brunson leads the team with 27.7 points per game and was named an All-Star reserve this past year.

Knicks' #NBAAllStar Jalen Brunson has been on a TEAR this season



27.5 PPG (Career-high)

6.6 APG (Career-high)

47.9 FG%

40.6 3P%



Watch Brunson take on the top team in the East tonight on ABC at 8:30pm/et! pic.twitter.com/YF8FOaUoH7 — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2024

Having said that, Brunson’s status will be one to monitor. He enters tonight’s matchup listed as questionable with a neck injury that forced him to miss their previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Jalen Brunson is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs GSW due to neck spasms, per Knicks. Isaiah Hartenstein is not on injury report, which means he should be available to play vs GSW. Brunson (neck) and Hartenstein (Achilles) both missed last night’s loss to NOP. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Warriors’ starting small forward Andrew Wiggins remains out for tonight’s game due to personal reasons. Starting in his place will be Moses Moody — the third-year wing who filled in admirably for Wiggins in a spot-start on Tuesday. He scored 12 points in 23 minutes of action while shooting 4-of-7 from the three-point line. Moody is highly revered by the team for his professionalism and his “stay ready” mentality. This approach to his Warriors tenure makes it easy to root for Moody, especially when he hits highlight moves like this one on Wizards guard Landry Shamet.

oh me

oh my pic.twitter.com/Hc3nJPjw5C — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 28, 2024

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein

How to watch Regular Season Game #58

Who: Golden State Warriors (30 - 27) vs. New York Knicks (35 - 24)

When: Thursday, February 29th, at 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

TV: TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)