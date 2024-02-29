Player grades: Warriors vs. Knicks

The Golden State Warriors kept the good times rolling on Thursday night, beating the New York Knicks 110-99 for their seventh consecutive road victory. The Dubs jumped out to a 14-0 run, and that was all they needed put another notch in the win column.

Let’s grade the players who did the work. As always, grades are based on my expectations for each player, with a “B” grade representing the average performance for that player.

Note: True-shooting percentage (TS) is a scoring efficiency metric that accounts for threes and free throws. Entering Thursday’s games, league-average TS was 58.2%.

Draymond Green

27 minutes, 7 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, 2 turnovers, 3 fouls, 3-for-4 shooting, 1-for-2 free throws, 71.7% TS, +19

A quietly solid game for Draymond. The stats weren’t outrageous and there weren’t a lot of highlights, but he made sure everyone was in the right position and doing the right things, at both ends of the court.

He also was mic’d up and had some great moments, from conversations with Spike Lee and Tracy Morgan to taking ownership of a failed play with Moses Moody.

Grade: B+

Post-game bonus: Tied for the team lead in assists.

Jonathan Kuminga

30 minutes, 25 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, 3 fouls, 12-for-19 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, 1-for-2 free throws, 62.9% TS, +19

I’m not sure how many more ways there are to say that Kuminga is blossoming and coming into his own. He’s punishing opposing defenders in transition, in the half court, with cuts, with drives, and with post-ups. He’s starting to quarterback the offense. And this was one of his most impressive defensive games.

25 PTS

8 REB

1 DUB



One time for JK pic.twitter.com/X6NFmuaNvM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 1, 2024

It’s all coming together. He’s reaching a point with the talent, athleticism, vision, and decision-making are all dancing together.

Grade: A+

Steph Curry

32 minutes, 31 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 3 turnovers, 11-for-26 shooting, 8-for-18 threes, 1-for-1 free throws, 58.6% TS, +20

Curry has been stuck in a shooting slump, and he made it clear in this game that things would be changing. He nailed a three on the first possession of the game, and dropped in two more shortly after. By halftime he had a double-double.

31 PTS | 11 REB | 8 3PM



Stephen Curry went to WORK ️ pic.twitter.com/iUrqC5rMoS — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 1, 2024

He cooled off in the second half as the offense got a little hectic and sloppy, but it was great seeing him shake off some of the recent struggles.

Grade: B+

Post-game bonus: Led the team in points.

Moses Moody

26 minutes, 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block, 1 foul, 3-for-9 shooting, 0-for-5 threes, 2-for-4 free throws, 37.2% TS, +23

Not a very good shooting game for Moody, but everything else about his game was worth admiring. He’s starting in place of Andrew Wiggins, who is out for personal reasons, and Moody is absolutely making the most of the opportunity.

Moody was all over the court in this game. I’m genuinely shocked that he only had four rebounds (and no offensive rebounds) because it felt like he was keeping every single possession alive. It was just a steady stream a tipping the ball, smacking the ball, spiking the ball, and swiping at the ball. And it was a really strong defensive performance.

Now he just needs to make some shots and he’ll be in prime position.

Grade: B+

Post-game bonus: Best plus/minus on the team.

Brandin Podziemski

32 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 foul, 1-for-6 shooting, 0-for-4 threes, 0-for-1 free throws, 15.5% TS, +17

Podziemski has really been struggling to score lately, and this game might have been a new low on that front. But on the other hand, there’s a reason that he led the team in minutes.

Another strong defensive game and another great day bouncing between the hustle and playmaking offices.

Grade: B

Dario Šarić

11 minutes, 0 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 foul, 0-for-3 shooting, 0-for-3 threes, 0.0% TS, -3

Here’s to the leap day and thus the final game of February. Šarić’s jump shot really abandoned him in the month: he shot just 5-for-25 from beyond the arc in February.

He did other good stuff in this game, though. But shooting wasn’t one of those things.

Grade: C+

Kevon Looney

10 minutes, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 3 fouls, 2-for-2 shooting, 100.0% TS, -5

Kind of the typical Looney game this year. Solid, not super noteworthy, some high-quality stuff, some not great stuff.

Grade: C+

Trayce Jackson-Davis

11 minutes, 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 3-for-4 shooting, 0-for-2 free throws, 61.5% TS, -3

It’s really fun seeing TJD get a little burst of minutes and watching him impose his athleticism on poor, unsuspecting defenses.

Grade: B

Chris Paul

26 minutes, 11 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 3-for-8 shooting, 2-for-4 threes, 3-for-4 free throws, 56.4% TS, -7

This wasn’t a great bench game, but you can still see how CP3 — playing in just his second game since missing 21 contests with a broken hand — brings a stabilizing force to the unit. I also thought this was one of his better defensive games of the season.

Grade: B

Post-game bonus: Tied for the team lead in assists.

Klay Thompson

27 minutes, 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 turnovers, 1 foul, 6-for-16 shooting, 4-for-10 threes, 50.0% TS, -13

Good shot selection, poor shots. You can live with that even if it doesn’t make for a particularly good game.

Klay beat the buzzer pic.twitter.com/aEPWBKNK1G — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 1, 2024

Grade: C+

Post-game bonus: Worst plus/minus on the team.

Gary Payton II

9 minutes, 0 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 2 fouls, 0-for-1 shooting, 0.0% TS, -12

Not a very good or memorable GPII game, but he did make sure the Knicks players know just how much of a defensive pest he can be.

Grade: C

Lester Quiñones

1 minute, 0 points, 0 plus/minus

Just a wee bit of garbage time.

Grade: Incomplete

Thursday’s DNP-CDs: Jerome Robinson

Thursday’s inactives: Usman Garuba, Gui Santos, Pat Spencer, Andrew Wiggins