Jonathan Kuminga’s rise as a rim pressure threat and transition weapon

Think of all the things the Golden State Warriors have had a dearth of and perhaps two things primarily come to mind.

One — the Warriors don’t really have much size across the board. Their tallest player is 6-foot-10 (Dario Šarić), while their shortest is at 6-feet flat (Chris Paul). Between them are players who are either too short to affect things at the point of attack or in help situations; wings who have either suffered a decline in form or have had to battle their way toward a trusted rotation spot; and frontcourt players who are vertically challenged, athletically limited, or a mix of both.

In a league where versatility is the name of the game, the Warriors have had too little of it at times. It hasn’t allowed them to become the stingiest of defenses — universally accepted as a key factor in becoming a top contender in the league, let alone a championship team. Absent a bona fide rim protector, you’d want multiple switchable bodies, which the Warriors haven’t had since the heyday of their dynasty run.

The lack of athleticism and vertical pop across the board also comes into play when it comes to the other thing the Warriors truly lack: rim pressure. They currently attempt 27.1% of their shots at the rim — dead last among all 30 teams and six percentage points below league average.

Intentional rim pressure has never really been the Warriors’ game. Any attempts up close have always come as a consequence of the pressure that the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson place upon defenses from the outside. This “outside-in” approach has always been the bread and butter of their offense; for the better part of a decade, they haven’t had the need to deviate from such an approach.

Things have changed, however. Curry and Thompson aren’t getting any younger, particularly Thompson, who may not have the juice anymore to consistently be the team’s second banana. Curry still needs someone who can relieve the scoring burden and also take advantage of the attention he gets from defenses on a nightly basis.

This is where Jonathan Kuminga has come in — and what a fine job he has been doing as the Warriors’ newfound second scoring option. He’s played a huge part in the Warriors winning 12 of their last 15 games, during which he’s averaged the following:

18.6 points

5.7 rebounds

3.5 assists

58.2% on two-point shots

59.4% TS

The drives have been as explosive and violent as ever — but have been sprinkled in control and touch, which has made Kuminga even more dangerous as a rim attacker in half-court situations.

But Kuminga is at his best as a scorer whenever the Warriors manage to get into a transition situation, mostly off of defensive rebounds and forced turnovers. It’s no secret that some of the most efficient forms of offense comes from such situations, against opponents who are scrambling to get back on defense.

Kuminga is scoring 1.353 points per possession (PPP) in transition, per Synergy. He’s been a weapon the Warriors have been hell bent on unleashing in fastbreak situations:

Kuminga’s well on his way to becoming one of the league’s deadliest open-court operators, as well as developing the instincts and knowhow to attack crossmatches in transition. He’s often too big for opposing guards matched up against him, while he’s too fast and nimble for bigger frontcourt players who find themselves matched up against him on the perimeter.

The smaller matchups are more pronounced when it comes to post-up situations. Kuminga’s PPP marks on post-ups (0.972) haven’t been as eye-popping as his transition possessions, but they’ve still been effective given the right situations. Kuminga has found himself more and more in those right situations — i.e., against smaller guys he can bully around and power through, while also mixing in a bit of craft by using his footwork:

But again, it’s his drives this season that have stood out. He can explode at the point of attack at any moment, which is inevitable given his athleticism and burst. But the improvement in his handle and in taking care of the ball have allowed him to be exponentially better when it comes to intentionally putting pressure on the rim.

(For more on Kuminga’s drives, read this article by Swish Theory’s Charlie Cummings.)

Kuminga’s growth in several areas have helped him become a key contributor to this Warriors run. But it’s his rim pressure and ability to run opponents off the floor in transition that have been standouts so far, to go along with the lateral movement during one-on-one situations on defense and flashes of passing out of created advantages.

Never have people been more bullish about Kuminga’s prospects with the Warriors than what he has been showing as of late.