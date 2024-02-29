Draymond Green keeps receipts on local Warriors reporter for comments

Draymond Green has come back from his suspension with plenty left in the tank, both on and off the court.

Per Stat Muse, he’s averaging 8.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in the 19 games he’s played since returning from his league mandated suspension for being an alleged menace to basketball society.

Golden State is 13-6 in those games, with Green having a cumulative +147 plus/minus over those contests. That’s higher than Steph Curry at +132 over that time span.

He’s also pulling no punches in firing back at the folks who made any type of comment he deemed disrrespectful during his time away from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct. Just ask Jusuf Nurkic and former teammate Kevin Durant!

"I think they're all whack, both of them"



Draymond Green on KD and Nurkić @TheVolumeSports pic.twitter.com/F1kOAz5AxX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2024

Speaking of former teammates, who can forget Green’s shouting match with Durant back when KD was a Dub that Durant ultimately said played in a part in him leaving the Golden Empire? Or Green putting hands on ex-teammate Jordan Poole in practice after an exchange of words?

So, it’s clear everyone can get it, whether they are in a Warriors jersey or not. That’s why I had to crack up laughing the way Green shut down a postgame interview with local NBC Warriors reporter Bonta Hill, expressing “shock” over the way Hill had spoken about him during the suspension.

“Bonta, I’m shocked you’re talking to me. The way you were talking about me when I got suspended, I’m very shocked you’re talking to me.”



- Draymond Green.



pic.twitter.com/lTfy2CAixT — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 1, 2024

Draymond went from happy to bitter once he heard Bonta's voice. Not sure what was said that upset Draymond so much. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) March 1, 2024

What did Bonta even say to make Draymond that mad lol? — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) March 1, 2024

Oh damn, thaaaaat looks like Mr. Green has been keeping receipts on Mr. Hill. I don’t know what Bonta said to deserve getting hit with the Mr. Freeze Black History Month Edition Ice Cold Shoulder from Dray.

Was it this?

I wonder if this January clip is what Draymond was referring to about Bonta.



They even implied possibly trading Dray by referencing the Tyreek Hill Chiefs to Dolphins move & how KC won in 2023 last year without him. pic.twitter.com/4FjNZJ3tDa — Eli (@OakTownEli) March 1, 2024

Who knows, it was all very entertaining for Dub Nation though, and that’s what counts.