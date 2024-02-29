 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Draymond Green keeps receipts on local Warriors reporter for comments

#SHOCKING

By Daniel Hardee
/ new
Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Draymond Green has come back from his suspension with plenty left in the tank, both on and off the court.

Per Stat Muse, he’s averaging 8.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in the 19 games he’s played since returning from his league mandated suspension for being an alleged menace to basketball society.

Golden State is 13-6 in those games, with Green having a cumulative +147 plus/minus over those contests. That’s higher than Steph Curry at +132 over that time span.

He’s also pulling no punches in firing back at the folks who made any type of comment he deemed disrrespectful during his time away from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct. Just ask Jusuf Nurkic and former teammate Kevin Durant!

Speaking of former teammates, who can forget Green’s shouting match with Durant back when KD was a Dub that Durant ultimately said played in a part in him leaving the Golden Empire? Or Green putting hands on ex-teammate Jordan Poole in practice after an exchange of words?

So, it’s clear everyone can get it, whether they are in a Warriors jersey or not. That’s why I had to crack up laughing the way Green shut down a postgame interview with local NBC Warriors reporter Bonta Hill, expressing “shock” over the way Hill had spoken about him during the suspension.

Oh damn, thaaaaat looks like Mr. Green has been keeping receipts on Mr. Hill. I don’t know what Bonta said to deserve getting hit with the Mr. Freeze Black History Month Edition Ice Cold Shoulder from Dray.

Was it this?

Who knows, it was all very entertaining for Dub Nation though, and that’s what counts.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind