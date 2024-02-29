 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Moses Moody is filling to the Andrew Wiggins role quite nicely

Moody had another strong showing as a starter, this time against the Knicks.

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

As a card carrying member of Wiggins Island, I was absolutely gutted to hear Andrew Wiggins was taking indefinite leave from the Golden State Warriors for the second straight season. I felt bad for him, a beloved teammate and former All-Star leaving the game he’s played his whole life to tend to private matters. I also felt bad for the Warriors, who have to keep shuffling their depth chart in a season on the brink.

Last year his absence and return for the playoffs was one of the major storylines for Golden State’s underwhelming title defense. This year, it may be providing a silver lining as his there’s a gap in the roster for strong, long, athletic wing to step up and perform.

How about a formery lottery pick like Moses Moody? Golden State’s 14th overall pick in the 2021 draft has felt the business end of Coach Steve Kerr’s rotational decisions, often finding himself getting scattered minutes.

But in his last two games as a starter, he played 23 minutes against the Washington Wizards and 26 minutes against the Knicks, showing again that he’s a sturdy competitor who is a ready contributor.

In addition to playing stingy defense on the Knicks’ top scoring option Jalen Brunson, an All-Star with a crafty game, Moody added 8 points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field. He’s a guy who can only get better with more seasoning, and Wiggins’ hopefully temporary departure can provide some time for that to occur.

