Jonathan Kuminga: legit #2 option for the Warriors

For the better half of a decade, the Golden State Warriors have had luxurious options for #2 scoring threat for arguably the greatest point guard of all-time Stephen Curry.

They had David Lee, the smooth power forward who provided in the inside presence juxtaposed to Curry’s outside touch.

Then as Klay Thompson emerged, they had the ultimate shooting partner to stretch the floor along Curry, and the Splash Bros were born.

Then they decided they had enough of LeBron James having success and lured Kevin Durant to join the team to become the ultimate weapon alongside Curry, arguably the greatest offensive tandem in NBA history.

After Durant left and Thompson suffered multiple devastating injuries, the Warriors took their time figuring out who would be that #2 scoring threat. They auditioned D’Angelo Russell, groomed Jordan Poole, and traded for the dynamic Andrew Wiggins.

But ultimately, none of those guys are currently with the team, as both Russell and Poole were traded, and Wiggins is out for personal reasons. And as Thompson’s career shifts more towards a sixth man Manu Ginobili/Andre Iguodala type slot, there’s ample space for another Warrior to step in and fill that void.

ENTER JONATHAN KUMINGA!

Did you know Golden State’s #7 overall pick in the 2021 draft is averaging 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 31 games as a starter this season? And last night’s 25 points against the New York Knicks was the 15th time that Kuminga has scored at least 20 points in a game this season. Thompson has 21 such games this year, while Curry has 44.

It’s clear the Warriors are giving room for Kuminga to find his game within the Warriors’ system, and leverage his size and elite athleticism to terrorize mismatches either in transition or in the post.

Jonathan Kuminga “too small” to Jalen Brunson.



pic.twitter.com/HCt7P3y8fl — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 1, 2024

Kuminga has been making the Knicks guards look small and unathletic all night. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 1, 2024

“I just decided to get physical before they get physical with us.”



— Jonathan Kuminga on the Knicks pic.twitter.com/Xe8SD59Bu3 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 1, 2024

At 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, Kuminga has the protoypical NBA size for an wing player, but it’s his scary athleticism and burgeoning IQ that is making him a dangerous player to defend. Just ask his teammate, future Hall-of-Famer Draymond Green!