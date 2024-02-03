How to watch Warriors at Hawks

The Golden State Warriors finish off a back-to-back with Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 PM PT in Atlanta and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State started their roadtrip off right with Friday night’s 121-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors’ young core were the stars of the game, specifically Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. Kuminga carried his hot shooting streak from the last few weeks into the month of February with a game-high 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field. It was his eighth consecutive game with 20 points or more and his 25th consecutive game scoring in the double digits.

That's eight straight 20+ point games from Jonathan Kuminga. Note from the Warriors: Kuminga's 25 straight games in double figures is the franchise's longest streak from a player 22 years old or younger since Monta Ellis in 2008. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Podziemski continues to show out in his rookie season with an impressive performance of 12 points, 14 assists, and seven rebounds. His 14 assists were the most by any rookie this season, earning him high praise from head coach Steve Kerr.

"He's not a point, he's not a two guard, he's just a basketball player."



Steve Kerr praises Podz after the rookie posted a career-high 14 assists in tonight's win pic.twitter.com/tVhDyWDX4N — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 3, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

Golden State recently beat Atlanta a little over a week ago by a score of 134-112. The two teams have split their season series in each of the past two years as the Warriors hope to break that trend by defeating the Hawks tonight.

Any game against the Hawks features a scouting report focused on stopping point guard Trae Young. Despite being snubbed as an All-Star this season, Young is still having another great year, averaging 27.1 points per game as Atlanta’s leading scorer. He missed the last game against the Warriors but will be a difference maker this time around, especially on the offensive side of the floor.

Fortunately, Golden State is starting to figure things out on defense. Since Draymond Green returned, the Warriors have the 12th best defensive rating in the league — a big jump considering they were near last in the league while he was serving his suspension.

Green’s overall play is the spark that the Warriors desperately needed to save their season. In their last five game, Golden State has outscored their opponents by 92 points when Green is on the floor as he epitomizes the pace and intensity synonymous with Warriors’ basketball. He’ll be a big part of that tonight as the team hopes to keep their winning streak, as well as their season hopes, alive.

Draymond Green is a +92 the last five games, playing almost exclusively at center.



Steve Kerr: "He’s the middle linebacker. He calls out all the coverages, sees the floor. He’s been very focused. He’s been humbled by what happened, the absence."https://t.co/k2gshBCQ5m — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 3, 2024

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Hawks: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Jalen Johnson, Saddiq Bey, Clint Capela

How to watch Regular Season Game #46

Who: Golden State Warriors (21 - 24) vs. Atlanta Hawks (21 - 27)

When: Saturday, February 3rd, at 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)