But a Murray short jumper tied it, and Curry missed at the buzzer. Atlanta rattled off an 11-0 run to open overtime, and all an 8-point Curry response could do was make it a more reasonable loss and a round number on his total. Curry’s final line: 60 points on 22-of-38 shooting. The final score: Hawks 141, Warriors 134. Does that make Curry’s performance a total waste? “You can describe it however you want,” Curry said. He did note that his legendary 54-point game in Madison Square Garden came in a loss. He had a 57-pointer in defeat to the Dallas Mavericks during that desperate 2021 climb to the Play-In Tournament, back when his offensive burden might’ve been even greater. So there are candidates for the biggest wasted Curry performance ever. Saturday might top the list.

"To see him have 60 and be super efficient ... and not get the calls like other superstars get in the league, it's pretty impressive."



Podz on Steph's 60-point performance in tonight's loss pic.twitter.com/XXj51cCsJC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2024

“Slater, I had a referee tell me all contact to the head ain’t a foul,” Green said as he stood up from the podium. “That was an interesting one tonight.” Green was referring to a sequence from the second quarter against the Hawks in which Steph Curry missed a contested layup attempt and as the four-time NBA All-Star went for the rebound, Atlanta center Clint Capela appeared to hit him across the head, knocking him to the ground.

If this injury scares off teams for trading for LaVine, which is likely, the question of course becomes: Does management pivot off their previous stance of not wanting to deal DeMar DeRozan or Alex Caruso by Thursday? League sources indicated that even before LaVine’s surgery news had broken, multiple teams, including the Golden State Warriors, had inquired on Caruso. To this point, management largely had rebuffed interest in Caruso because an internal focus centered on chasing a playoff spot.

Steve Kerr termed the Andrew Wiggins injury as a "sprained foot" not ankle. That's what Rick Celebrini told him. X-rays negative. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 4, 2024

Moses Moody is cleared to return for the Warriors tomorrow night in Brooklyn. Extra wing depth for the Warriors at a time they need it. Andrew Wiggins is doubtful. Dario Saric is probable. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 4, 2024

It’s not a distinction that Rivers, who is 1-2 since being hired by Milwaukee on Jan. 26, claims he earned. He intends to give his All-Star ring and bonus to Adrian Griffin, who went 30-13 as the Bucks coach before being fired and replaced by Rivers. Milwaukee went 2-1 during Joe Prunty’s interim stint. “That is ridiculously bad. It really is,” Rivers said of getting the All-Star nod after one win. “Well, Adrian’s going to get some money, that’s for sure. And a ring. It’s one of these quirky things. I think there should be a rule somehow that someone else does it other than me.”

Although DFS is reportedly sought by a number of NBA clubs for his defense, ND has been told that the most likely return for him is a couple of second rounders or a heavily protected first rounder plus a player. On Saturday’s Steinline podcast, Jake Fischer said virtually the same thing. As for Dinwiddie, the word is that there is currently “no market” for the 30-year-old who has not had a good year. Those in Dinwiddie’s camp will tell you that it’s not about him but about Jacque Vaughn’s offensive schemes. Not surprisingly, there’s no market for Ben Simmons either.

BREAKING: 76ers star Joel Embiid — the reigning MVP — will undergo a procedure this week to repair a left meniscus injury, a team official tells ESPN. A recovery timeline is expected after procedure, but expectation is that he will miss an extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/9c3ZqM7iT2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2024

That is the macro perspective behind what they need to do to bring order and a sense of identity to their defense. A micro issue — a major one, at that — has been their inability to contain dribble penetration at the point of attack, which puts the entire defense in rotation and triggers a domino effect of defensive breakdowns. Wiggins and Kuminga haven’t been perfect and aren’t immune to blame from this issue — but ever since Green has been behind them to shore up the defense, they’ve looked damn near immaculate in terms of point-of-attack containment, screen navigation, and being able to stay in front of ballhandlers.

Lester Quiñones 19 minutes, 10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 3 fouls, 3-for-6 shooting, 2-for-4 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 72.7% TS, +11 As mentioned, Quiñones got in on the action in the first quarter ... and then a bit throughout the game, as he ended up playing a pretty big role. He looked ... really good. Like Santos, Q moves very fluidly, and seems to always be in motion, while also keeping the ball constantly in motion. He has zero trepidation; while not a reckless slinger, he has the full confidence to take open shots when he’s on the court. He doesn’t play like someone who thinks he’s just a fifth body on the court to get the ball to the Splash Bros. It’s no secret that the Warriors really like Quiñones, though to this point it hasn’t really resulted in an opportunity for him — this game brought him over the 100-minute mark for his career. I suspect they’ll keep trying to find minutes for him, as they probably already have an eye towards signing him to a roster spot next year. Grade: A+

