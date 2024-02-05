How to watch Warriors at Nets

The Golden State Warriors play the third game of this five-game road trip with Monday night’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. The game is scheduled for 4:30 PM PT in Brooklyn and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

The Warriors’ two-game winning streak came to end on Saturday night after losing to the Atlanta Hawks, 141-134. Golden State appeared to be on their way to another victory after a 22-point fourth quarter by Stephen Curry, however, Hawks guard Dejounte Murray hit the mid-range jumper with 4.1 seconds left, tying the game and sending it to overtime.

DEJOUNTE RESPONDS FOR THE TIE pic.twitter.com/nkIkcb6GvR — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 4, 2024

Atlanta would then go on an 11-0 run to begin the overtime period, effectively sealing away any hopes of the Warriors winning. Curry added eight more points to his total, finishing the night with 60 on 22-of-38 shooting from the field.

All 60 of Steph's points tonight pic.twitter.com/Iox80tMZJ7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

Golden State will attempt to shake off the sting of Saturday’s loss with tonight’s matchup against the Nets. Brooklyn is 20-28 this season and currently ranks 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. Although they are a middle of the pack team in terms of net rating (18th in the NBA), tonight may be a bit worse considering they will be without players Ben Simmons and Dorian Finney-Smith.

The Nets say Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) and Ben Simmons (back injury maintenance) will miss tomorrow’s game in Brooklyn against Golden State.



Brooklyn hosts Dallas Tuesday. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 4, 2024

Meanwhile, the Warriors continue to be hampered by injuries with the new addition of forward Andrew Wiggins. He suffered a foot sprain during Saturday’s loss and is listed as doubtful heading into Monday’s game. Fortunately, they should be getting some help with third-year wing Moses Moody cleared to return.

Moses Moody is cleared to return for the Warriors tomorrow night in Brooklyn. Extra wing depth for the Warriors at a time they need it. Andrew Wiggins is doubtful. Dario Saric is probable. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 4, 2024

The lack of healthy wing players will have a big impact on Golden State. Without Wiggins, the team struggles to contain the point of attack on defense, leading to opposing back courts scoring the ball at will against them. Because of this, look for rookie Brandin Podziemski to get more playing time tonight. Although he lacks size, he’s played well this season and has proven to bring the energy that the Warriors desperately need on both sides of the floor.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Nic Claxton

How to watch Regular Season Game #47

Who: Golden State Warriors (21 - 25) vs. Brooklyn Nets (20 - 28)

When: Monday, February 5th, at 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)