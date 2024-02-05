Warriors vs. Nets injury report: Moses Moody returns!

The Golden State Warriors are getting set to play the third game of their five-game road trip, as they visit the Brooklyn Nets Monday night on NBA TV.

There’s excitement in the air for the Dubs, as Moses Moody is returning. After briefly being out of the rotation, Moody was the lone bright spot for the Warriors in their back-to-back embarrassing losses to the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans, netting 21 points in each game on a combined 15-for-27 shooting. But it came at the expense of a calf strain, and the third-year wing has missed nine consecutive games since.

But no longer! Moody is back in action and who knows ... he might even start this game.

Here’s the rest of the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Chris Paul (left hand fracture)

As far as we know, CP3 is still set to return towards the end of this month. With the Dubs’ starting lineup finally clicking, the Hall of Fame point guard stabilizing the bench unit could turn Golden State into a very good team.

Out — Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain)

GPII is set to be re-evaluated today. We haven’t heard an update yet, but hopefully his return is right around the corner.

Doubtful — Andrew Wiggins (left ankle soreness)

With the trade deadline just three days away, Wiggins landing on the injury report will certainly raise a few eyebrows, and have people questioning whether he’s just being held out to stay healthy before a potential trade. That’s probably not the case though. Wiggins not playing would open the door for Moody to start, though it seems more likely that the Dubs ease him back into the rotation, and start Brandin Podziemski instead (or perhaps go big with a more traditional center, while moving Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga down a position).

Probable — Dario Šarić (general illness)

After missing one game with a case of the sicks, it looks like Dario should be back in action tonight, which will be quite nice for the Dubs.

Nets

Out — Ben Simmons (left lower back injury maintenance)

Simmons only just returned to the court, but is still not playing regularly. After missing 38 straight games, Simmons returned a week ago and nearly logged a triple-double in just 18 minutes off the bench. He took a game off and then played again on Saturday. It looks like he’s playing every other game for a while.

Out — Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle sprain)

Finney-Smith has been having a solid year as a starter for the Nets, but will miss his fourth consecutive game tonight. He could be an interesting trade candidate for a lot of contending teams.

Out — Day’Ron Sharpe (left knee hyperextension)

Sharpe, a third-year big man, is having the best year of his career, averaging 7.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in just 16 minutes per game. Unfortunately he’s been out for the last month.

Out — Dariq Whitehead (left shin stress reaction)

Whitehead, who was the No. 22 pick in June’s draft, played in just two games before undergoing season-ending surgery. Here’s hoping the 2023-24 campaign is better for the promising forward.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation!