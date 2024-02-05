Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga lead Warriors to 109-98 victory over Nets

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night 109-98, pulling out their third victory in four games. With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Dubs improved to 22-25 on the season and are tied for 11th in the Western Conference.

The Nets led for most of the game but were never even able to build a double-digit lead largely because their usual primary scorers all were inefficient offensively. Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, and Spencer Dinwiddie all struggled mightily from the field against the Dubs' defense. The trio finished the game 11-for-46 from the field and just 3-for-19 from three. Without another Nets player stepping up in a big way, though, they just lacked the firepower to pull away.

Golden State began their counterattack roughly halfway through the third quarter and never looked back. While the Dubs never led by more than a dozen points, the Nets were unable to pull within one possession in the final quarter.

Unsurprisingly, Stephen Curry led the way for Golden State, scoring 29 points on 12-and-24 shooting from the field. And, as is becoming a trend, Jonathan Kuminga showcased his scoring talents alongside the face of the franchise. Kuminga recorded 28 points on just 18 shots and racked up 10 rebounds.

Curry and Kuminga handled the bulk of the scoring load, but several other Warriors were positive contributors as well. Gui Santos had an impressive 17-minute stint, scoring 9 points and finishing with a game-high +13 plus/minus. Brandin Podziemski had a 15 point-11 rebound double-double and Draymond Green filled the stat sheet with 8 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 blocks as well.

The Warriors road trip continues on Wednesday, when they head to Philadelphia to play the 76ers. Opening tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 PM Pacific.