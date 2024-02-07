Warriors News:

Gary Payton II returned to practice Tuesday, the team announced, after a re-evaluation indicated he was making good progress from rehabbing a leg injury. The 31-year-old suffered a grade 2 left hamstring strain in the Warriors’ 121-115 win over the Orland Magic on Jan. 2. He’s missed the last 14 games, and the team says his return to game action will be based on his continued progress.

But Wiggins is the Warrior who’s generated the most significant trade chatter around the league. He remains a player in consideration for the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Although in order for Milwaukee to reach Wiggins’ $24.3 million salary, the Bucks would need to include forward Bobby Portis in any outgoing package, and Milwaukee, sources said, is going to think long and hard before sacrificing Portis in any deal at this deadline. Still, it should be noted Portis was one of Kerr’s favorites during this summer’s FIBA World Cup run with Team USA.

Imagine having your prime hijacked. Imagine spending three years working to get back to your highest level only to learn it’s now too high. Imagine looking for yourself in the mirror and not finding the you that you remember. These are the harsh realities of star athletes. Their mortality produces crash landings that aren’t softened by piles of cash. We’ve been watching an all-time great claw with everything he has to get that level back. Now we’re watching, in real-time, an all-time great wrestle with the inevitability of the end of that greatness.

NBA News:

Middleton twisted his ankle when landing on Suns forward Kevin Durant’s foot after he attempted a jumper. Durant was called for a foul, and it was upgraded to a flagrant foul 1 after officials judged that Durant didn’t give Middleton space to land.

What is the hardest part of getting traded? – from Josh in Canada The emotional part of having to leave your current team. You feel like you’re building a family on and off the court. You know the families of other players and you see the same faces every day. So to emotionally detach from that and say, “OK, I’m going to another situation” … to me that’s the hardest part.

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Brandin Podziemski 38 minutes, 15 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 fouls, 6-for-14 shooting, 0-for-4 threes, 3-for-4 free throws, 47.6% TS, +11 Podziemski didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but that was just about the only thing he didn’t do well. I’m not sure when I’ll get used to a player of his physical stature grabbing so many rebounds, and never looking like he’s stat-hunting in the process. The care with the ball is rather stunning for a rookie guard who plays with as much flair and creativity as young Podz; over his last three games, he’s played 111 minutes and dished out 22 assists ... without a single turnover. Absurd. Grade: A Post-game bonus: Led the team in rebounds.

