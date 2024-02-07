After a 109-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, the Golden State Warriors are sitting pretty on their five-game road trip, having won two of the first three games. With a win tonight over the Philadelphia 76ers, the Dubs would clinch a winning road trip, which is pretty huge for them given how much they’ve been struggling lately.

The Dubs beat the Sixers just eight days ago, and while they’re now on the road, they’re also facing an extremely compromised Philly team. So it’s a game they’ll feel like they should win, even though they’re missing some players of their own.

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain)

We finally got a GPII health update and it’s a good one! Payton is back at practice, and expected to return very soon. That’s quite exciting.

Out — Chris Paul (left hand fracture)

While some have suggested that the Dubs could dangle CP3’s expiring contract in a deal ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, it sure looks like the Hall of Fame-bound point guard will be staying put. Golden State is playing well enough now that adding Paul back to the mix could result in their season taking off.

Questionable — Draymond Green (right knee contusion)

Green has been playing excellently since returning from his suspension, and the Dubs using him as a small-ball five just might have saved their season. Hopefully he’s able to go in this one.

Probable — Andrew Wiggins (left ankle contusion)

After missing one game, Wiggins looks to be returning to action. I’m guessing he’ll slide right back into his starting spot, even though Brandin Podziemski sure did one hell of an audition for it on Monday.

76ers

Out — Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure)

When the Dubs and Sixers played last week, it was a very rough game for Embiid. He returned from a few absences and had one of his worst games of the season ... and then, in the waning moments, injured his knee when Jonathan Kuminga fell on it during a scrap for a loose ball. Embiid underwent surgery earlier this week, and it’s not yet known whether last season’s MVP will return this year.

Out — De’Anthony Melton (back lumbar spine stress response)

Melton has been a huge part of Philly’s success this season, but is nearing a full month of being sidelined.

Out — Nicolas Batum (left hamstring strain)

I said it last week when Batum was ruled out, and I’ll say it again today: it seems like Batum always finds a way to beat the Warriors. So this is a break for the Dubs.

Out — Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise)

My goodness this is a lot of familiar names on the injury report for the Sixers. The Dubs and their injuries will get no sympathy from Philly, justifiably.

Questionable — Tyrese Maxey (illness)

Golden State missed one of Philly’s two All-Stars last week, when Maxey was unable to play. They’ll miss at least one again today with Embiid out, and possibly two with Maxey battling an illness (‘tis the season, he says through sniffles). Maxey is having an absolutely sensational season, and dropped 51 points a few games ago.

Questionable — Danuel House Jr. (right foot soreness)

House has turned into a nice glue guy for the Sixers ... the type of player that doesn’t play a lot of minutes, but can fill in and play 35 on a night like tonight, when the Sixers are down nearly a full starting lineup.

Questionable — Marcus Morris Sr. (left foot plantar fasciitis)

Plantar fasciitis: never been fun, never will be.

