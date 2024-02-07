How to watch Warriors at 76ers

The Golden State Warriors make their way to “The City of Brotherly Love” for Wednesday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is scheduled for 4:30 PM PT in Philadelphia and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State bounced back nicely with a 109-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. While several Warriors role players contributed positively to the win, it ultimately came down to the scoring of Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga who combined for 57 points. The two have quietly emerged as one of the better offensive duos in the league with the pair leading the NBA in scoring over the past 10 games.

Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga are the highest scoring duo in the NBA over their last 10 games. pic.twitter.com/tf3uWwqJYe — StatMamba (@StatMamba) February 6, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

The Warriors get a rematch against Philly after beating them at home just a week ago. Having said that, tonight’s game will be much different than their 119-107 victory due to the absence of 76ers’ center Joel Embiid. The reigning MVP suffered a left meniscus injury late in last Tuesday’s game against the Warriors. He is expected to be out for an extended period of time after undergoing surgery.

BREAKING: 76ers star Joel Embiid — the reigning MVP — will undergo a procedure this week to repair a left meniscus injury, a team official tells ESPN. A recovery timeline is expected after procedure, but expectation is that he will miss an extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/9c3ZqM7iT2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2024

The Warriors are facing injury problems of their own. Gary Payton II and Chris Paul remain out for tonight’s game, while Draymond Green was added to the injury report with a knee contusion. Green has played well since his return from suspension, but the heavy minutes he’s logging at the center position may be taking a toll on him and will be something to monitor in the future. Fortunately, Andrew Wiggins is listed as probable after missing the team’s last game.

Draymond Green is questionable for the Warriors in Philadelphia tomorrow night. Right knee contusion he's been dealing with during this trip. Andrew Wiggins is probable to return. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 6, 2024

Tonight’s matchup also marks the Warriors’ final game before Thursday’s trade deadline. Golden State’s lackluster performance thus far has them at the center of several rumors as the team may look to shake things up heading into the stretch run of the season. They would be smart to take advantage of this last opportunity to evaluate the roster before making any final decisions tomorrow afternoon.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

76ers: Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris, Danuel House Jr., Paul Reed

How to watch Regular Season Game #48

Who: Golden State Warriors (22 - 25) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30 - 19)

When: Wednesday, February 7th, at 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)