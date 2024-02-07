The Golden State Warriors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 127-104 Wednesday night in one of the team’s most dominant performances of the season. Despite a quiet night from Steph Curry, the Dubs got massive contributions from Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Klay Thompson to carry them to victory.

The 76ers are a far less formidable opponent without Joel Embiid, but the Dubs have played down to plenty of weakened competitors this year. On Wednesday, the Sixers led for most of the first half, building a 10-point lead early in the second quarter. However, Golden State slowly began taking control of the game.

The Dubs chipped away at Philadelphia’s early lead, pulling ahead 48-45 by halftime. Given the quality of their competition, the Warriors were not in a position to be too happy with their performance. That said, Curry had scored just two points in the first half. The fact that the Sixers were unable to hold the lead in spite of a quiet half from Curry did not bode well for their chances.

In the third quarter, the Warriors exploded and ran away with the game. While Curry remained a secondary scorer, Wiggins led the way with 10 points on just four field-goal attempts. It was Wiggins and young Kuminga leading the charge early in the third quarter to take control of the game. Then, with Golden State already leading by double-digits, a quick offensive spurt from Thompson put the game out of reach.

To say the 76ers offense struggled would be an understatement. The Sixers’ starters were stymied offensively, combining to score just 50 points on 37.9% shooting from the field and 18.8% from three. Patrick Beverley and KJ Martin each provided some light sparks off the bench, but it was far too little to keep up with Golden State.

The Warriors have not had many victories this season that came without some high-stress late-game minutes. But on Wednesday evening, head coach Steve Kerr was able to rest his starters for the final half of the fourth quarter.

Wiggins had one of his best all-around performances of the season, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds on 9-for-14 shooting from the field. Kuminga recorded 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in a team-high 29 minutes of action. Thompson actually had a game-high +24 plus/minus to pair with his 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the field (4-for-5 from three).

The Dubs improved to 23-25 with the victory and will hope to take advantage of their rest on the second half of a back-to-back tomorrow in Indianapolis against the Pacers. Opening tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 PM Pacific.