“If we don’t do anything tomorrow, I feel like we’ve got a good group that we can push through with,” Kerr said. Kerr and his players said they believe they can keep building with what they have, even if their group looks exactly the same after the deadline. “The guys who are here, they are an incredibly accomplished group,” Kerr said. “We’ve got some exciting young players and we’ve got a good group. Every guy on our team has really overcome a lot, individually, this year. Taken out of the starting lineup, to injuries, young players have emerged through hard work and patience, and I enjoy coaching this team. It is a long haul, but I feel like this team could be something special.”

Thompson delivered a response on Wednesday night, hitting four of his five 3s en route to 18 efficient points in 28 minutes. His final make was a transition push, pump fake, pull-up wing 3 — vintage Thompson. Kerr said he looked “relaxed” and Thompson credited his patience after the game before reiterating his lack of concern about his name popping up in trade rumors. “I don’t partake in NBA discourse on the internet,” Thompson said. “I think that’s such a waste of energy. At the end of the day, whether I’m wearing a Dubs uniform or another uniform, I’m gonna be myself. I’m gonna be KT.” There’s no sense that the Warriors intend to trade Thompson before the deadline. He expressed a desire to remain with them past Thursday and into the future. “That is correct,” Thompson said. “Good assessment.”

While being outside of the Play-In Tournament by a game in the standings, the Golden State Warriors have been directed to remain competitive instead of doing a lateral trade or salary dump to save money, league sources told HoopsHype. Golden State remains resistant to discussing Jonathan Kuminga in trade talks, league sources told HoopsHype. While Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul have discussed in trade talks, the growing sense is the Warriors believe they can turn the season around with improved production from Wiggins and a healthy return for Paul.

Bridges has trade veto power as part of his one-year, $8 million deal. This decision will allow the Hornets to hold Bridges’ Bird Rights into the summer, and he will become an unrestricted free agent. The Hornets could then re-sign Bridges to a long-term deal or sign-and-trade him to another team. Had Bridges agreed to be traded before the deadline, he’d have lost his Bird Rights and potentially limited his free agent options. The Hornets and Bridges worked together in recent days on trade options. Several contenders, notably the Phoenix Suns, had showed interest in acquiring Bridges.

The most obvious trait Wiggins has that isn’t replete on this Warriors roster: ball-pressure chops. It’s been an up-and-down season for him in terms of being able to perform defensive duties at the point of attack; it most certainly has been a cause-and-effect situation that has gone hand-in-hand with his decline in offensive production. But it’s no coincidence that he happens to have one of his best offensive nights this season while also doing an excellent job as Tyrese Maxey’s primary defender

Steph Curry 25 minutes, 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 4 turnovers, 2 fouls, 2-for-7 shooting, 1-for-4 threes, 4-for-4 free throws, 51.4% TS, +13 It’s not every day that Curry scores in single digits and the Warriors win by double digits. In fact, it’s just the 10th time that it’s ever happened. Props to Curry for not feeling like he needed to flex his star muscles and win this game on his own, on a night when he clearly didn’t have it. He showed excellent restraint. Unfortunately, it was the only excellent part of his game on Wednesday. Grade: D

