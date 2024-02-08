How to watch Warriors at Pacers

The Golden State Warriors finish off their five game-road trip with Thursday night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers. The game will be played at 4:00 PM PT in Indianapolis and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State ensured they would end this road trip with a winning record after beating the Philadelphia 76ers last night, 127-104. Despite a slow start to this one, the Warriors picked up the scoring in the second half with a vintage 43-point third quarter. They led by as much as 31 points entering the fourth quarter and won the game by 23 – their second largest margin of victory of this season.

Although Stephen Curry had a rare off night where he only scored nine points, he was aided by the bounce back performances of Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson. The two starters found their shooting stroke, totaling 39 points on a combined 6-of-8 shooting from three-point range.

Kerr was impressed with Wiggs' all-around effort tonight pic.twitter.com/A08ROhPcgD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 8, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

Thursday’s game is the team’s first following the NBA Trade Deadline. Aside from dealing backup point guard Cory Joseph, the Warriors ultimately chose to stick with their current roster, letting the deadline pass without making any moves. Head coach Steve Kerr has been pleased with the team’s recent performance and believes they are finally starting to bring it all together.

"It really feels like this team is coming together, I'm excited."









Roster moves aside, Wednesday’s blowout victory was a nice change from the Warriors’ recent string of close games. Their comfortable lead heading into the fourth quarter allowed them to rest their starters heading into this second night of a back-to-back against the Pacers.

Having said that, Indiana will still be a tough matchup for Golden State as they remain the number-one ranked offense in the league. At the head of the Pacers’ offense is MVP candidate Tyrese Haliburton who leads the team with 22.5 points per game. The Pacers point guard also leads the NBA with 11.7 assists per game and has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.8.

Tyrese Haliburton goes to work and hits the tough bucket to seal the win.



clutch ‍ pic.twitter.com/c60hIX4Zr9 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 7, 2024

With Curry due for a bounce back performance after last night’s dud, and the rest of the Warriors’ supporting cast beginning to find their rhythm, it should be interesting to see how they compete against one of the better teams in the NBA.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

How to watch Regular Season Game #49

Who: Golden State Warriors (23 - 25) vs. Indiana Pacers (29 - 23)

When: Thursday, February 8th, at 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)