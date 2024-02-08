 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Warriors vs. Pacers injury report: Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins probable

Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for Indiana.

By Brady Klopfer
Draymond Green and Tyrese Haliburton talking in warmups. D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are looking to build on the momentum of a blowout win Wednesday night, when they finish off their road trip by taking on the Indiana Pacers. With a win, the Dubs will have gone 4-1 on the trip, which would be a massive win (four, technically).

Perhaps the Warriors will be inspired by a quiet trade deadline, as Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Steve Kerr put their faith in the core, choosing only to trade back-of-the-bench guard Cory Joseph for cash-saving purposes (Joseph was traded, ironically enough, to the Pacers).

Both teams have a few question marks in terms of availability. Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain)

GPII’s return is right around the corner, but it won’t be tonight. Kerr mentioned that getting Payton back is the equivalent of making a big trade at the deadline (hey, that’s what they did last year!), so hopefully we’ll see that play out shortly.

Out — Chris Paul (left hand fracture)

Some speculated that the Dubs would trade Paul in a salary dump, but the Warriors made the correct decision and chose to prioritize talent over fiscal savings. CP3 is gearing up for a return, and with the Warriors starters finally playing well, his impact on the bench could help turn the season around.

Probable — Andrew Wiggins (left ankle contusion)

Wiggins wasn’t a sure thing to play on Wednesday. Then he not only took the court, but had one of his best games of the year. Maybe we’ll see a repeat of that today!

Probable — Draymond Green (right knee contusion)

If there’s one player I know will play when they’re listed as “probable,” it’s Draymond.

Pacers

Questionable — Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring strain injury management)

Needless to say, Haliburton’s availability could swing the entire game. The fourth-year guard has been one of the very best players in the NBA this year, averaging 22.5 points and a league-best 11.7 assists per game, while shooting 39.7% from deep, playing strong defense, and having exceptional leadership.

Questionable — Bennedict Mathurin (illness)

If Haliburton and Mathurin are unable to play, the Pacers will lose a ton of scoring. Those two plus Buddy Hield (who was traded earlier in the day) have combined to score nearly 50 points per game this season.

Questionable — Jalen Smith (lower back spasms)

Smith, the No. 10 pick in the 2020 draft, has been having a quietly solid season. Hopefully he’s good to go — backs are nothing to mess with.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation!

