DarioWatch: ...and he’s being so brave about it

Last Friday, the Warriors announced that Dario Šarić’s tummy hurt, and that he would miss the first two games of the Warriors’ five-game road trip. On Monday, he put up 3 points and not much else against the Brooklyn Nets.

However, last night, the Homie truly returned to form. In only 14 minutes, the Homie put up 9 points, 2 assists, and 3 rebounds, and helped the Warriors soar to a 127-104 blowout win against the heavily injured Sixers.

Dario only dunks when he’s feeling really, really good. Earlier this season, I wrote an entire DarioWatch about it after he dunked twice in a preseason game against the Kings. Last night, he dunked against the Sixers, his former team who he’s referred to as his first home in the United States.

The bench was loving this Dario dunk pic.twitter.com/yNHA2kXGjl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 8, 2024

Obviously, the bench was loving it. Brandin Podziemski almost had to take his shirt off about it. If it wasn’t evident through the team’s decision not to deal him at the deadline, Dario is a great locker room presence and an incredible veteran addition to the bench mob this year.

Tonight, against the Indiana Pacers, Dario will face off against former Sixers teammate TJ McConnell, who has made his mark this season in Tyrese Haliburton’s absence as a spunky bench point guard who can put up points basically whenever he feels like it. Hopefully, Stepback ŠiŠi will continue to return to form and send the Pacers packing — and hopefully his tummy won’t hurt anymore, too.