Kerr feels the Warriors are playing like the best version of themselves pic.twitter.com/3mL6w1JRal — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2024

The Warriors had interest in Kelly Olynyk and Alex Caruso on deadline day. They checked in on others. Multiple team sources said they made what they felt were fair offers to bolster the rotation, but, as Dunleavy would later say in his news conference, “there wasn’t a lot out there that we thought could improve us significantly at an appropriate price.” So they stood pat. “Until there is a material deal, you don’t get too worked up about it,” Curry said. “Especially from a player standpoint. I’m sure I probably got half of what they talk about in their meetings. There’s confidence that this is our team, this is our challenge. We have great energy, guys that love playing with each other. This last half of the season is up to us to go out and build as many wins and be a team nobody wants to play come playoff time.”

In exploratory trade talks with the Golden State Warriors centered on Caruso, league sources said the Bulls inquired about Jonathan Kuminga’s availability. That was rebuffed, and the Bulls made clear in talks with all teams that they didn’t want to trade Caruso, especially for a package on perhaps other young pieces like Moses Moody, so they’d need to be floored by an offer to do so.

Dunleavy raves about JK's emergence and says he viewed him as "virtually" untouchable in trade talks pic.twitter.com/ZzC7aOOztP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 8, 2024

The same way Curry is one of the faces of the NBA, Mahomes is one of the faces of the NFL. “If you know anything about the NFL and you watch games and pay attention to the news cycle, there are certain names that move the needle — and Patrick is obviously at the top of that list,’’ Curry told The Post in an exclusive interview. “I do embrace the responsibility of it in the sense of how you carry yourself and what you give to the game and understanding there’s a timeline on this. “Eventually, the ball will stop bouncing and we won’t have any games to play. What the game has given me in terms of a reach and platform, I embrace it for sure. I lean into it. I don’t take it for granted. I appreciate that Patrick’s in that same boat.’’

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the frontrunners to sign Dinwiddie when he clears waivers, sources told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Dinwiddie, who has a $20.5 million expiring contract, is averaging 12.6 points per game and shooting 39.1% from the field — his lowest marks in both categories since the 2017-18 season.

“Leave the game better than you found it. And when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend.” pic.twitter.com/h58OKd7Ll1 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 9, 2024

Even though my schtick as a writer is focusing on the nuances and the little details that may fly above most people’s heads — and trying my best to break it down into digestible nuggets for everyone to consume and understand — I find myself oooh-ing and ahhh-ing like every fan at all the marvelous occurrences that accompany the all-time greats in this league. I’ve seen this kind of shot from Curry so many times throughout his career, but I still shake my head in wondrous awe every time it happens

Dario only dunks when he’s feeling really, really good. Earlier this season, I wrote an entire DarioWatch about it after he dunked twice in a preseason game against the Kings. Last night, he dunked against the Sixers, his former team who he’s referred to as his first home in the United States.

What sound does a GOAT make, Podz? pic.twitter.com/AfbWGbVFpl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2024

