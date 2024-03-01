Warriors News:

After the Warriors finished off the Knicks, 110-99, Steve Kerr entered the locker room and immediately singled out Moody, according to Steph Curry. He told the team how important Moody’s individual defense on Brunson was to the night’s result. Kerr then told the media the same 15 minutes later, rerouting a generic question about the team’s overall performance to the individual. “Moses did a great job of making it as difficult as possible without fouling,” Kerr said. “Forcing him into tough shots. That was the key.” Moody said he learned of the assignment at the team’s morning meeting at their Manhattan hotel. The Warriors wanted to put size on Brunson. Moody is 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot wingspan. Quicker guards have given him trouble, zipping past because of slower lateral movement. But Brunson succeeds with power and craft. Moody is big, strong, patient and crafty himself. “You don’t want to have a smaller defender on Brunson because he’s so strong and can bully you in the paint,” Kerr said. “I feel like my length kind of limits the midrange game,” Moody said. “Being able to contest those midrange shots while having my body weight somewhere else — my weight in one place and my arm in another.”

"It was probably a little frustrating for him earlier in the season because he had a bunch of us vets on him all the time."



CP3 is happy to see JK's hard work paying off pic.twitter.com/MwzSKkKTzA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 1, 2024

Steph Curry indicated he plans to play tomorrow in Toronto (with a slight nod to the recent fatigue discussion): “I’m going to get a good night sleep, too. I don’t want to be tired.” pic.twitter.com/Mtgu0LKHsd — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 1, 2024

THOMPSON INITIALLY DIDN’T take the news well. Kerr told ESPN that Thompson yelled at him and some of the assistants. Later, he came back to apologize to the coaches. “It was not an easy conversation,” Kerr said. “This is maybe the hardest part about getting further away from our prime. It’s just, after 12 years [of Thompson starting], it wasn’t easy. “And still moving forward, it’s not going to be easy. But I told him, ‘If you really embrace it, you can help your team win.’”

He gave his answer on the latest #RussilloPod.@andre @ryenarussillo pic.twitter.com/OQ65ayfCjp — The Ringer (@ringer) February 29, 2024

Wembanyama finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 blocks and was 5-of-7 from 3-point range. He became the first player in NBA history to have at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 blocks and 5 3-pointers in a game. Down the stretch, the Spurs were constantly putting the ball in the 7-foot-4 rookie’s hands, and he made the plays to help them get the victory. “I would say it’s a requisite for any player who wants to be great,” Wembanyama said about wanting the ball down the stretch. “I mean most players in the league, they’ve been through a lot of challenges, and I mean I’ve been through a lot of challenges in my life, in my basketball life, so it’s something you have to live with. It is what it is. So you want to be great or you don’t.”

Gravity is a concept generally reserved for Stephen Curry and other great shooters, but Jokić has his gravity that his teammates have learned how to use to their advantage. Jokić gets the ball in the mid-post, and Christian Braun cuts through to the weak side. The difference is that he does not clear out and stops at the weak block. Once his man Matisse Thybulle comes to double-team, Braun flashes. And despite a triple-team, Jokić fires a no-look strike to Braun for the bucket.

Marcus Morris has agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs to become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The productive veteran forward secures playoff eligibility and is now candidate to join a postseason contender. pic.twitter.com/QuBtdE1yuG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 29, 2024

Kuminga’s well on his way to becoming one of the league’s deadliest open-court operators, as well as developing the instincts and knowhow to attack crossmatches in transition. He’s often too big for opposing guards matched up against him, while he’s too fast and nimble for bigger frontcourt players who find themselves matched up against him on the perimeter.

Chris Paul 26 minutes, 11 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 3-for-8 shooting, 2-for-4 threes, 3-for-4 free throws, 56.4% TS, -7 This wasn’t a great bench game, but you can still see how CP3 — playing in just his second game since missing 21 contests with a broken hand — brings a stabilizing force to the unit. I also thought this was one of his better defensive games of the season. Grade: B Post-game bonus: Tied for the team lead in assists.

(via @StatMamba) pic.twitter.com/cs5GIZSqmW — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) February 28, 2024

