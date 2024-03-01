How to watch Warriors at Raptors

The Golden State Warriors travel north of the border for Friday’s road matchup against the Toronto Raptors. The game will be played at 4:30 PM PT in Toronto and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

The Warriors held off the Knicks’ late comeback on Thursday night, beating them by a score of 110-99. Third-year players Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody led the way as they continue to impress on both sides of the floor. Kuminga finished the game a plus-19 with 25 points and eight rebounds. His relentless drives to the rim pair nicely with the gravity created by Golden State’s perimeter shooting, allowing Kuminga to become the reliable secondary option this team desperately needed.

Meanwhile, Moody finished the game a team-high plus-23. Although his boxscore stats may not show it, Moody was very impactful, especially on the defensive side of the floor. Starting in the place of Andrew Wiggins once again, he was given the teams’ top defensive assignment in Knicks’ point guard Jalen Brunson. Moody held his own against the All-Star point guard, earning the praise of head coach Steve Kerr.

What to watch for tonight:

Golden State will be playing a Raptors team that ranks 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 22-37. Statistically, they are a couple spots below league average on both sides of the floor, coming in with the 19th ranked offensive rating and the 23rd ranked defensive rating. Having said that, Toronto is 3-1 since the All-Star Break and was riding a three-game winning streak until losing to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, 136-125.

A series of trades, which saw the departures of longtime Raptor veterans Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, reshaped Toronto’s roster and changed the team’s trajectory for this season and beyond. With the team preparing for a rebuild, all the attention will be focused on third-year forward Scottie Barnes — who continues to have himself an All-Star season by leading the team with 20.0 points per game.

Meanwhile, much has been made about Steph Curry’s fatigue impacting his recent performances, however, the two-time MVP put those concerns to rest on Thursday night. He broke out of his slump by recording his fifth double-double of the season, scoring 31 points on 11-of-26 shooting from the field along with 8-made threes and 11 rebounds. After the game, Curry indicated that he plans to play tonight’s game against the Raptors despite it being a back-to-back.

Unfortunately, it appears Curry did not receive that much-needed beauty rest he joked about after the game. According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors’ team plane experienced mechanical issues, delaying their arrival in Toronto until seven in the morning on Friday.

Although Curry’s fatigue may be an issue, the good news is that the Warriors have plenty of depth to make up for it. They will need to push through it tonight as they hope to extend their seven-game road winning streak and stay undefeated during this current road trip.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Raptors: Immanuel Quickly, Gary Trent Jr., RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl

How to watch Regular Season Game #59

Who: Golden State Warriors (31 - 27) vs. Toronto Raptors (22 - 37)

When: Friday, March 1st, at 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)