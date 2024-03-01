After a 110-99 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday, the Golden State Warriors have won seven straight road games ... and clinched at least a split on their current four-game road trip. They’ll try to guarantee a winning road trip tonight, when they break out their passports and head to Canada to face tho Toronto Raptors.

Unfortunately for the Dubs, they might be down two starters, so they’ll have a little work to do. Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons)

Wiggins will miss third consecutive game for undisclosed personal reasons. Reading between the lines of Steve Kerr’s most recent comments, I wouldn’t expect that we’ll be seeing Wiggins back on the court too soon. It’s a bummer that he’s missing this game though, since he was born in Toronto and raised in the Toronto suburbs. As always, hopefully everything’s okay with Wiggins and his family.

Doubtful — Brandin Podziemski (right knee soreness)

Podziemski appeared to hurt himself in a collision on Thursday, though he stayed in the game. Looks like things might have swelled up overnight, though. If Podz isn’t able to go, it will be interesting to see who starts in his place. Kerr has opted to start Moses Moody in place of Wiggins to keep his bench lineup of Chris Paul and Klay Thompson intact. But if the Dubs are down two starters, they may need to put one of those future Hall of Famers in the starting five.

Doubtful — Gui Santos (right knee inflammation)

Not sure when we’ll see Santos back in action, after he suffered a mild knee injury during a G League game.

Raptors

Questionable — Chris Boucher (illness)

Boucher hasn’t been having his best season, but the former Warrior is an established, quality role player at this point in his career. Hard to believe it was six years ago that Boucher played for the Dubs.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation1