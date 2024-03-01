Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga lead Warriors to 120-105 victory over Raptors

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors on Friday night 110-105, improving to 32-27 on the season. Despite playing on the second half of a back-to-back, the Dubs remained undefeated on their current road trip. They are now tied with the Lakers for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

Golden State had an uphill battle at the Scotiabank Arena, facing multiple travel delays in their trip from New York overnight. Perhaps encumbered by their travels, the Warriors got off to a slow start, trailing the Raptors for nearly the entire first half. However, as halftime neared, Jonathan Kuminga and Steph Curry began finding a rhythm offensively.

While the Dubs trailed 64-61 at the start of the third quarter, it was only a matter of time before they took control of the game. They had a double-digit lead just over halfway through the quarter and never looked back.

Curry led the Warriors with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in just over 30 minutes of action. Kuminga was right behind him, needing just 27 minutes to score 24 points. Draymond Green filled the box score with 6 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal, and 2 blocks.

Not to let another opportunity for minutes go to waste, Moses Moody also continued to excel in the starting lineup. He finished with a game-high +17 plus/minus, adding 17 points (on 7-for-13 shooting from the field), 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in 31 minutes.

Following their third consecutive win, the Warriors will finish off their East Coast trip with a stop in Boston, where they will face the Celtics on Sunday. Opening tip off is scheduled for 12:30 PM Pacific time.